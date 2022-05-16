When the building of the new Buffalo High School was planned last decade, plans to have new facilities built with the new football field were also seemingly in the works.
It was a long time coming for the Buffalo track program, which, for decades before, had a track that was in disrepair.
The new school was completed in 2012 but for years the new track never came to fruition and the Bison were forced to find alternate practice locations.
Buffalo has had to get creative over the years, practicing in parking lots and using facilities at other schools.
Coach Jamie Burgess has seemed to make it work as Buffalo's boys and girls won the Class A Region 4 title the past two years in a row.
"We were under the impression that when they built the new school, we were getting a new track." Burgess said. "When we voted yes on that levy, we assumed we were getting new facilities. They came over and re-did the football field at the new school and dug up our track. They were supposed to put a new track down. We went five years without a track to even run on. The one before that, for at least two decades, had grass growing through it.
"We would pick grass out of it as a team and parents just so we could have a small meet every now and then. During that five years of no asphalt track, we had dirt for a while. Then we had gravel one year. During that span we still managed to put half a dozen athletes in college on scholarships."
Buffalo does have an eight-lane asphalt track now (it was built two years ago) but it isn't certified, as Burgess put it. On top of that, there are no facilities to practice field events, which are just as important as track events. Buffalo's track is also not rubberized which means athletes can't wear spikes and Burgess can't hold meets.
"We don't have exchange zones," Burgess said. "I've painted some triangles on lane one just so we can have some exchange zones to practice in but they can't wear their spikes. We don't have a place to high jump, long jump, pole vault."
So Burgess still has to get creative. Often he has to take athletes in his personal vehicle to schools like Winfield or Hurricane which do have field events.
"Coach [David] Bailey up at Winfield is pretty good at letting us pop in every now and then when we need to. Hurricane lets us come over there some. But not as a team. I can't take everybody. We don't have the money to get busses to be travelling all over the place. And the kids go to practice and get home and do school work. They can't be out all evening."
The creativity has seemed to pay off as Buffalo had 15 boys and 15 girls qualify for the Class A state meet which kicks off Friday at University of Charleston Stadium.
Gunner Fertig is the No. 1 seed in the boys high jump as he placed first in regionals with a height of six feet, two inches (tied with James Monroe's Haiden Hoffman for top height in the state). Gertig is the No. 3 seed in the pole vault (12-6).
Bradley Harris is the No. 3 seed in the 100-meter dash (11.47) and No. 3 seed in the 200-meter dash (23.49). In the 1,600, Nick Pitchford is the Np. 3 seed (4:47.58) and Patrick Reilly is the No. 4 seed (4:48.52).
On the girls side, Lilly Wyant is putting up good numbers as she's the No. 2 seed in the discus throw (108-04).
"We've always been a pretty strong track program," Burgess said. "Obviously we've got a great group of kids. We've always had track athletes. We're pretty blessed right now. They put in the extra work. You can't win track events without competing in field events and hurdles and relays. Those are things that we just can't practice at home."