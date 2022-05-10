The Class AA regional track and field meets will take place Wednesday at various locations throughout West Virginia.
Five Kanawha Valley schools are participating in the meets: Nitro, Poca, Sissonville, Winfield (Region 4) and Herbert Hoover (Region 3).
Winfield is hosting the Region 4 meet and its boys and girls are ranked No. 1 in the runwv.com power rankings. Chapmanville, Logan, Mingo Central, Point Pleasant, Scott and Wayne round out the Region 4 field. That meet starts at 2 p.m.
The Region 3 meet will take place at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. Joining Hoover in that region are Bluefield, Independence, Liberty (Raleigh), Nicholas County, PikeView, Shady Spring, Westside and Wyoming East. That meet starts at 4 p.m.
On the boys side, Winfield's Matthew Scheneberg has the state's top 800-meter time (1:58.01) and 1,600-meter time (4:11.93). Right behind Scheneberg in the 1,600 is Brayden Marshall with the state's second-fastest time (4:25.09).
Justin Lipscomb has the state's seventh-fastest 1,600 time (4:33.23) and Adam Criser is 10th-fastest in that event (4:35.14) for the Generals.
Marshall (9:19.04) is a second faster than Scheneberg (9:20.07) in the 3,200 for the state's best time. The Generals' Ian Johnson has the state's top pole vault height of 14 feet, 2 inches.
Hoover's Nathan Harper has the top long jump in the state (21 feet, 83/4 inches) and Sissonville's Brayden Murray has the state's second-best long jump distance (21-2). Murray also has the state's fourth-fastest 100-meter dash time (11.41).
Poca's Anthony Dunbar has the state's second-best shot put distance (49-8).
On the girls side, Winfield is well-represented, as well. Allie Germann is one of the state's top sprinters as she has the best 100 and 200 times in West Virginia (12.59, 26.50) and is second-fastest in the 400 (1:01.02).
The second-fastest 100 and 200 times in the state belong to Germann's teammate Makaila Armstrong (12.75, 26.77). The Generals' Carli Boggess has the third-fastest 200 time (26.98).
Winfield runner Rachael Withrow has put up solid numbers all season and is the state's fastest 1,600 and 3,200 runner (5:13.02, 1:104.93). She is second-fastest in the 800 (2:24.45).
Nitro's Nicole Denato has the ninth-best time in the 800 (2:34.39) and eighth-best time in the 1,600 (5:36.80).
In the field events, Winfield's Emerson Vanscoy is the state's top pole vaulter (10-8) and Sissonville's Sara Beckett has the second-highest vault (9-6). Germann has the best long jump in the state (17-51/4).