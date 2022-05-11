The Class AAA regional track meets will take place at various locations throughout the state on Thursday and six Kanawha Valley schools are set to compete.
The Region 3 meet, held at University of Charleston Stadium, features Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston and St. Albans. Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton and Woodrow Wilson round out the Region 3 field. The meet starts at 5 p.m.
The Region 4 meet is at Parkersburg at 4:30 p.m. and Hurricane is the only Kanawha Valley squad represented in the region. Cabell Midland, Huntington, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley and Spring Valley are the other Region 4 teams.
On the girls side, Capital sprinter Candace Morris has the top 100-meter dash time in the state (12.38). She's seventh-fastest in the 200 (26.43).
Hurricane's Lilly Haught is right behind Morris with the state's eighth-fastest 200 time (26.70). Haught is strong in the 100-meter high hurdles with the state's top time (15.08) and she has the top time in the 300 low hurdles (45.67).
George Washington's Faith Smith is No. 1 in the state in the pole vault with a height of 10 feet, 3 inches.
Hurricane's Audrey Hall has the third-fastest 800-meter run time in the state (2:16.69) and in the 3,200 (1:039.36).
On the boys side, Capital's Nadir Price could be a contender as his 200-meter dash time (22.83) is 10th in the state.
Ripley's Chase Pepper is sixth in the state in the 400 (51.12). Hurricane's Nick Kennedy has the sixth-fastest 800 time (1:58.66) and fourth-fastest 1,600 time (4:19.12). Hurricane's Aaron Kidd has the fifth-fastest 3,200 time in the state (9:22.79).
George Washington is well-represented in the pole vault as Harry and James Wallace are tied for third in the state with a height of 12 feet.
Ripley's Frankie Winter has the top shot put and discus distances in the state (51-3 and 148-6).