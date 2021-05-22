Doddridge County swept the Class A team championships Saturday during the finale of the Tudor’s Biscuit World Charleston Relays at University of Charleston Stadium.
Saturday’s event wrapped up a three-day stay for the meet, formerly known as the Gazette-Mail Relays, which mirrors the upcoming state meet (June 10-12). Due to COVID-19 concerns, each class gets its own day of competition this season.
In the girls meet, Doddridge outscored Charleston Catholic 187-128 for the top spot, with the Bulldogs’ Abby McDonough winning four events. She took the 200 meters in 28.19 seconds, the 100 hurdles in 16.87, the 300 hurdles in 49.25 and the pole vault at 9 feet.
Lexie Lamb of Doddridge led all three individual distance runs, capturing the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. The Bulldogs came into the meet as the No. 3 team in the RunWV.com power rankings in Class A.
Individual winners for Charleston Catholic included Audrey Miller (400) and Colleen O’Leary (shot put). The Irish also won four of the five relays.
In the boys meet, Doddridge flashed its supremacy by putting up 248 points to more than double the total of runner-up Tygarts Valley (99). Doddridge, No. 2 in the RunWV rankings, won 14 of the 19 events, including all five relays.
Reese Burnside took three events for Doddridge, winning the 110 high hurdles in 15.91 seconds, the long jump at 18-111/2 and the pole vault at 14-61/4. Teammate Brennan Miller led the 400 and 800.
Tygarts Valley sprinter Caden Boggs won the 100 and 200.