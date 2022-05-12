It’s been at least 25 years since a pole vaulter from George Washington placed in the boys state track meet. But the Patriots just might double their pleasure in that event this season, thanks to a pair of identical twins.
James Wallace and Harry Wallace, 16-year-old GW sophomores, are both ranked in the top four among Class AAA athletes in West Virginia this season according to figures posted on RunWV.com.
They kept up their end of the bargain Thursday during the AAA Region 3 meet at University of Charleston Stadium, placing 1-2 in the pole vault and earning a return trip to the state meet. Athletes from nine southern schools were on hand for the regional, attempting to qualify for the May 18-21 state meet, also set for UC Stadium.
Through the early portion of the meet, George Washington held the lead in the boys division with 50 points through five of the 18 final events. Woodrow Wilson stood second with 26 points. In the girls meet at press time, Woodrow Wilson held a wide 63-18 edge over runner-up South Charleston after four events.
Entering regionals, James Wallace had gotten the better of his brother thus far this season, clearing a personal best of 13 feet compared to Harry’s 12 feet, 6 inches. That ranked them 3-4 in the state, respectively, trailing only Morgantown teammates Lucas Howell (14-7) and Landon Young (14-0).
Harry, however, prevailed on Thursday as he went 13-0 to match his brother’s best, with James placing second at 12-6.
But you won’t hear either boast about his accomplishments, since there’s apparently no sibling rivalry.
“It’s fun to compete,’’ Harry said, “but we always hope for the best for each other.’’
James Wallace said the brothers know when to draw the line with their rivalry.
“We’re pretty competitive,’’ James said, “but we’re like friendly about it. Because we like to be ahead of each other, but we don’t like to show aggression toward it.’’
They’re even on good terms with the Morgantown vaulters who figure to be the favorites in the AAA portion of the state meet, which is set for May 19-20.
“They’re really good,’’ James said. “We saw them in our first meet, and we were talking to them a lot. They’re nice. We became friends with them.’’
Figures on RunWV.com only date back to the 1998 state meets, and no vaulter from GW has placed in the boys AAA division since then. The Wallace brothers, however, came close to breaking that dry spell last year as freshmen.
Each cleared 11-6 in the state meet, with James placing seventh (one spot out of scoring) and Harry eighth. They have their sights set on a better finish this year.
“Both of us are hoping for third place, at least,’’ James said, “and around 13-6. Maybe 14, hopefully. It can happen if we do the right things.’’
As a testament to their dedication to the pole vault, neither competes in any other event this season. They ran in the 800 meters and 4x400 relay as freshmen.
“We’re kind of just focusing on this for now,’’ Harry said of the vault.
“We might pick up more events in the future,’’ James said, “but we just figured we ought to focus on pole vault for right now.’’
Woodrow Wilson’s girls won each of the first four events, led by 400-meter runner Mya Wooton (1:00.91) and shot putter Bella Staples (36-3).
Solid efforts early on in the boys meet were turned in by South Charleston discus thrower Jayson Barnett (146-4) and GW long jumper Omar Shammaa (21-101/2).