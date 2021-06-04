Senior William Mercer qualified for the state meet in three individual events, including a victory in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, to lead Herbert Hoover's contingent competing in Thursday's Class AA Region 3 track meet at Woodrow Wilson.
Mercer ran a time of 45.36 seconds in the 300 hurdles for one of the Huskies' two individual victories in the boys meet. The other was turned in by sophomore Josh Stuart in the discus with a toss of 117 feet, 5 inches.
Hoover finished third in the boys team standings with 71 points, trailing Shady Spring (131) and Nicholas County (123).
The Huskies had one girls state meet qualifier in sophomore discus thrower Lauren Mullins, who placed second at 99-61/4. Hoover's girls were eighth in team scoring in the nine-school regional field.
The Class AA state meet is set for June 10-11 at University of Charleston Stadium.