The Class AAA state track and field meet is set to begin Thursday at University of Charleston Stadium and Hurricane and Huntington bring a lot of talent to the track.
In last year's meet, Hurricane's girls placed fourth while Huntington's girls finished in sixth. It wouldn't be a surprise to see both squads to place higher in the team standings this year.
For Huntington, junior sprinter Ciera Thacker has continued her good work this season. She's the No. 5 seed in the 100-meter dash (12.56) and the No. 4 seed in the 200 (26.17). Thacker finished fifth in those events last year.
"She's really dialed in, she wants it bad," Huntington girls coach Justin Cox said. "We'll see where the chips lay. Jefferson is very strong. We'll see come Friday.
Senior Aaliyah Sheffield is the No. 9 seed in the 200 (26.81), freshman Mallori Dunn-Martin is the No. 16 seed in the 400 (1:02.83). Senior Ikira Watts is the No. 4 seed in the 100 high hurdles (15.83).
In the 4x200 relay, the Highlanders are the No. 2 seed (1:46.35), in the 4x400, Huntington is the No. 8 seed (4:17.82). The Highlanders are the No. 3 seed in the 4x102.5 shuttle hurdle (1:08.45).
In field events, senior Jaela Hawkins is the No. 9 seed with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches while Dunn-Martin is the No. 11 seed (4-08). Another freshman, Siraye Harper, is the No. 8 seed in the long jump (16-02).
Senior Markayla Moore is the No. 2 seed in the shot put (35-05).
"I'm really excited, hoping to put a strong team together," "Placing in the top-five is kind of our goal. We have a couple of relays we're looking at top-three finishes."
Hurricane may be a top-five contender as well. The Redskins finished fourth as a team last season and have a strong cast ahead of this year's meet.
"We're feeling pretty confident," first-year Hurricane coach Jimmy Cunningham said. "The kids have been training really hard. The last few meets we've had a lot of PRs [personal records] which is going in the right direction. It's been very satisfying to see how their hard work is paying off."
That cast is led by junior Lily Haught. Haught is the defending champion in the 100 high hurdles and the 300 low hurdles. Unsurprisingly, she's the No. 1 seed in both events (14.84, 45.45).
"Nobody's beat her all season and she's ran against all the girls that are right there in the top five, Cunningham said. "She's ready. She's been working hard and training hard. We've been gearing everything towards that state meet for the finale."
Junior Audrey Hall is the No. 6 seed in the 800 (2:24.22) and the No. 5 seed in the 1,600 (5:23.40).
In the 3,200 senior Asha Bora is the fifth seed (11:43.53) and freshman Ella Harden is the sixth seed (11:43.54). In the 4x100, the Redskins are the eighth seed (51.92) and they're the No. 2 seed in the 4x800 (10:00.63). In the 4x102.5 shuttle hurdle, Hurricane is the No. 5 seed (1:08.84). Junior Morgan Miller is the No. 6 seed in the pole vault (9-00).
Huntington's boys finished seventh in the state meet last year, but if senior Noah Waynick has anything to say about it, Huntington may have a top-five finish in its sights. Waynick, a Fairmont State football commit, is the defending champion in the 300 intermediate hurdles and he's the No. 1 seed in that event (40.09) and the No. 1 seed in the 110 high hurdles (15.38).
"Noah is arguably one of the best hurdlers in the state," Huntington boys coach Justin Ross said. "He's busted his butt, worked hard all season to get to where he is right now. It's a reflection of the work he puts in Monday through Friday that people get to see on the weekends."
Waynick is a strong high jumper and though he didn't compete in the high jump in last year's meet, he's the No. 3 seed in the event this year (6-02).
Senior Emirh White is the No. 7 seed in the 100 and 200 (11.15, 22.69). Right behind Waynick in the 110 hurdles is junior Garrett Donovan who is the No. 2 seed (15.64).
In the 300 hurdles, senior Scout Arthur is the No. 7 seed (41.57). The Highlanders are the No. 5 seed in the 4x100 (43.50), No. 2 seed in the 4x200 (1:30.22) and No. 2 seed in the 4x100 shuttle hurdle (59.30).
In the field events, freshman Parker Riley is the tenth seed in the pole (10-06), freshman Avonte Crawford is the No. 15 seed in the long jump (19-03) and senior Naykin Harrell is 16th seed (19-00.5). Senior Max Wentz is the 11th seed in the shot put (44-02).
For Hurricane's boys, junior Nick Kennedy is the No. 2 seed in the 1,600 (4:25.19), freshman Ty Steorts is the No. 4 seed (4:25.78) and sophomore Aaron Kidd is the fifth seed (4:26.86). Steorts is the No. 4 seed in the 3,200 (9:46.54), Kidd is the No. 6 seed (9:49.84) and Kennedy is the eighth seed (9:56.20).
Hurricane is the No. 7 seed in the 4x800 relay (8:39.02) and ninth in the 4x110 shuttle hurdle (1:02.64).
Elsewhere on the girls side, defending 100-meter dash champion in Capital junior Candace Morris is the No. 2 seed in the event (12.40) and the No. 7 seed in the 200 (26.41). Freshman Marijane Daniels is the No. 7 seed in the high jump (4-10).
Riverside junior Aliyah Smith is the No. 5 seed in the 100 hurdles (16.14) and is the ninth seed in the long jump (16-00.25). Junior Mallory Crowder is the No. 3 seed in the shot put (34-07).
St. Albans junior Savannah Runyon is the No. 7 seed in the 300 hurdles (49.00).
In the pole vault, George Washington's Faith Smith is the No. 1 seed (10-06).
Elsewhere on the boys side, George Washington senior Tommy Hart is the No. 9 seed in the 100 (11.2). In the pole vault, twin brothers Harry and James Wallace, sophomores, are the No. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively (13-00, 12-06).
Riverside junior Jacob Alderson is the No. 7 seed in the 110 hurdles (15.96). In the ling jump, junior Cameron Lewis is the No. 6 seed (19-10.75).
Capital senior Nadir Price is the No. 8 seed in the 200 (22.83)
South Charleston sophomore Jarell Reese is the No. 9 seed in the 110 hurdles (16.23) and the No. 9 seed in the 300 hurdles (41.95).