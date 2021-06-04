Sophomore Lily Haught won two hurdle events and ran on a pair of victorious relay teams Friday during the Class AAA Region 4 track meet at Parkersburg South.
Haught led the 100-meter high hurdles in 14.93 seconds and the 300 lows in 46.34 to help the Redskins to a third-place finish in the team standings. Haught also ran on Hurricane’s winning 4x100 and 4x200 teams.
Distance runner Asha Bora was the other Redskin girl to capture an event in the Region 4 meet as she led the 3,200 in 11:49.61.
Hurricane’s boys claimed victory in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:36.16. The Skins placed fifth in the boys team standings. Parkersburg won the team title in the boys meet and Huntington led the girls meet standings.
Class AA Region 3
Senior William Mercer qualified for the state meet in three individual events, including a victory in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, to lead Herbert Hoover’s contingent competing in Thursday’s Class AA Region 3 track meet at Woodrow Wilson.
Mercer ran a time of 45.36 seconds in the 300 hurdles for one of the Huskies’ two individual victories in the boys meet. The other was turned in by sophomore Josh Stuart in the discus with a toss of 117 feet, 5 inches.
Hoover finished third in the boys team standings with 71 points, trailing Shady Spring (131) and Nicholas County (123).
The Huskies had one girls state meet qualifier in sophomore discus thrower Lauren Mullins, who placed second at 99-61/4. Hoover’s girls were eighth in team scoring in the nine-school regional field.
The Class AA state meet is set for June 10-11 at University of Charleston Stadium.