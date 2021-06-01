For the first time, Kanawha Valley teams will be competing in six different regional meets when the prep track postseason opens around West Virginia.
Regional competition will be divided over three days, with Class A meets being held Wednesday in their entirety at four locations throughout the state, followed by all the Class AA meets on Thursday and then the AAA meets on Friday. Athletes in these events qualify for the June 9-12 state meet at University of Charleston Stadium.
The regional activity begins on Wednesday with Kanawha Valley teams appearing in a pair of Class A meets — Charleston Catholic will run at the Region 3 meet at Woodrow Wilson and Buffalo competes in the Region 4 meet at Parkersburg South. The Beckley meet is set for a 4 p.m. start, and the one in Parkersburg at 4:30.
On Thursday, the Class AA regionals go off around the state. Herbert Hoover runs in the Region 3 event at Woodrow Wilson at 4 p.m., while four other area schools compete in the Region 4 meet at Winfield — Nitro, Poca, Sissonville and the host Generals. Other teams in this field include Chapmanville, Logan, Mingo Central, Point Pleasant, Scott and Wayne. The Winfield regional is set to start at 2.
Only one regional this week is set for UC Stadium, which in the past has hosted as many as five regional meets. That meet this year comes on Friday with Class AAA Region 3, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. The nine-team field is comprised of Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans and Woodrow Wilson.
Another Kanawha Valley AAA school, Hurricane, will participate in the Region 4 meet at Parkersburg South along with Cabell Midland, Huntington, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley and Spring Valley. That meet is set to start at 4:30 p.m.
Winfield’s girls and boys teams were each No. 1 in Class AA in RunWV.com’s latest power rankings of state schools. Other Kanawha Valley teams ranked this season include the Hurricane girls (AAA), the Herbert Hoover and Nitro boys (AA) and Charleston Catholic’s girls (A).
Admission for regional meets is $7 for students and $10 for adults.
The format for the state meet this season is different due to COVID-19. In past years, the meet was held for all three classes at the same time over one weekend, starting Friday afternoon and finishing late Saturday afternoon. This year, each classification gets its own day to compete, sort of.
Sixteen of the 18 individual events for each class will be contested on a single day — June 10 for Class A, June 11 for AA and June 12 for AAA. However, in deference to distance runners who might be entered in four events and sprinters who might have to run six times in trials and finals, two open events have been separated from the main meets and will be held the day before.
Thus, the Class A 400 meters and 3,200 meters will be held the evening before the Class A main meet, beginning at 7:10 p.m. on June 9. After the bulk of the Class A meet wraps up at about 6 p.m. on June 10, the stadium will be cleared and those same two events will be contested for the AA meet, also set for 7:10 p.m., and so on for AAA the following days.
