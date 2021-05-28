Parkersburg and Huntington emerged as team champions Friday during the running of the Mountain State Athletic Conference track meet at University of Charleston Stadium.
The Big Reds captured seven events in the boys meet, led by double wins from distance ace Keegan Barnette and weight thrower Justin Waybright, and ran away with the boys title, outscoring runner-up Cabell Midland 154-92. Huntington placed third with 71 points.
In the girls meet, Huntington led just three of 18 events, but had enough depth to outlast Parkersburg and Cabell Midland in a three-way race. The Highlanders wound up with 117 points, nosing past the Big Reds (111) and Knights (109).
Barnette took the 800- and 1,600-meter runs for Parkersburg in the boys division, and Waybright sent the shot put 48 feet, 8 inches and the discus 152-4 for two more wins for the Big Reds. Other double winners in the meet were South Charleston sprinter Bruce Williams (100, 200) and Huntington’s Noah Waynick (300 hurdles, high jump).
In a late-season upset, Riverside’s Carson Casto beat Parkersburg’s Aaron Kupfner in the 110 high hurdles with a clocking of 15.30 seconds. Kupfner came into the meet with the top AAA time of the season in West Virginia at 14.65 seconds.
There was just one double winner in the girls meet as Hurricane’s Lily Haught led the 100 hurdles (15.25) and 300 hurdles (46.75). Her time in the 100s stands as the best in the state coming into the rest of this weekend’s meets.
The Highlanders got event wins from sprinter Ciera Thacker (100 dash), distance runner Kylie Newman (3,200) and weight thrower Markayla Moore (shot put). Parkersburg claimed four of the five relay events.