The next stop on Tori Starcher’s long running success story: Notre Dame.
Ripley’s senior distance running ace and multi-state record holder has committed to the track and field program at the South Bend, Indiana, school. She also received offers from other major programs such as Stanford, Oregon and Duke.
“They definitely had a little bit of everything I wanted,’’ Starcher said of the Irish track program. “The academics, obviously, are great and I liked the social aspect of it. It had a little bit of everything of what I was looking for.’’
Starcher is one of West Virginia’s most-decorated track athletes ever, having won all 12 state meet events in which she’s competed — nine individual and three relays. She also won the girls high school mile run in April at the prestigious Penn Relays in Philadelphia with a state-record time of 4 minutes, 38.19 seconds.
In May, she helped Ripley capture its second straight Class AAA team championship at University of Charleston Stadium by leading three individual events — the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs — and ran a leg on the victorious 4x400 relay to wrap up the team title. She set meet marks in the 800 (2:08.40) and 1,600 (4:46.61) and helped the 4x400 establish another mark in 4:01.64.
She has also competed in the Millrose Games in New York City and the New Balance Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina. Starcher received the Ray McCoy Award as the state’s female track athlete of the year for 2018, as presented by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Starcher won’t be able to run in this year’s state cross country meet, an event she has previously won, due to a leg injury, but will take aim at her own meet marks next spring at her final state track meet.
She said she can’t wait to get started on her collegiate career at Notre Dame.
“Obviously, I want to go out there and compete for a really great team,’’ she said. “I’d like to better all my times and hopefully compete at a very high level, and maybe get All-American [honors]. I’m looking forward to some more great seasons.’’