Since childhood, Chase Pepper has dealt with his share of physical issues, but he’s never let it stand in his way on the track or the cross country course.
The Ripley senior sprinter and middle distance runner continued his inspirational comeback Friday during the Tudor’s Biscuit World Charleston Relays Class AAA meet, capturing the boys 400-meter dash at University of Charleston Stadium.
The Tudor’s meet, spread over three days to mirror next month’s state meet, brings together some of the top track programs in West Virginia, including six boys and girls squads listed in the top 10 of the latest RunWV.com power rankings.
At press time in Friday’s AAA meet, No. 1-ranked University held an 81-55 lead over Huntington atop the boys standings after 11 of 18 final events and Ripley led the girls meet through 11 events with 51 points, trailed by Hurricane (49) and Wheeling Park (45).
Pepper turned in a season’s best time of 51.12 seconds in leading the 400, short of the school record of 50.16 that’s in his sights, but he still has another three weeks to reach that mark. Considering what he’s gone through, just to be competing -- and winning -- is nothing short of remarkable.
He’s dealt with arthritis since the age of 9, a condition he calls “aggravating more than anything else,’’ but about this time last spring another and greater concern developed when two mysterious spots were discovered in his skull toward the end of track season.
Pepper, 18, has been going to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center about four times a year for his arthritis, but this issue was something entirely new.
“They thought it was possibly lymphoma,’’ Pepper said. “That’s what they called it at first, and one of those spots had started eating through my skull, so I had to get two biopsies. I was a little bit worried, because what happens if it gets to my brain and we can’t get it in time?
“Most of the malignancy has went away, so right now everything is good. They’re still not really sure what it was because it went away so quickly. When it grew, it grew fast and grew hard, and it was something they were really worried about.’’
Following the second biopsy, a titanium plate was inserted in Pepper’s head. His junior track season, needless to say, was over at that point. And that came after his entire sophomore season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It was really heartbreaking,’’ Pepper said, “because I knew there was nothing I could do about it. I just really wanted to be there, and wanted to compete my junior year.’’
He surmounted another obstacle last year when holes were drilled in his femur and hip to take samples of his bone marrow. However, he’s been making up for lost time since then. Pepper was able to get clearance to compete in cross country last fall, and finished 27th in the Class AAA state meet one year after placing ninth as a junior.
This spring, he’s been running some of the state’s top times in the 400 and on Friday ran in the 200 dash for the first time to go along with his relay work. He’s set goals of winning the 400 at the regional meet and placing in the top three in the state meet.
Ripley coach Jason Cunningham said there have been no special considerations for Pepper this season.
“Honestly, no more than any other athlete we have,’’ Cunningham said. “He went back [to the hospital] and was cleared for full-go. They keep monitoring him, but nothing’s showing up. There are no restrictions.’’
Besides adding the 200 to his resume, Pepper has been installed as a team captain.
“He’s not only a great kid, he’s a great athlete,’’ Cunningham said. “They wanted him to be active because being active helps him with his arthritis. They told him he has to stay active or you’re going to have major issues.
“This season, he’s been healthy and really strong. Obviously with his cross country background, he used to be a 3,200 and 1,600 guy, but he’s really transitioning into middle distance and sprints now, and he’s still got the endurance. He’s one of those guys who can sprint the entire race in 400 because he’s got tons of endurance. Basically, he makes up for anything he loses at the end of the race because his endurance is so strong.’’
Pepper said he checks in at Children’s Hospital every three to six months, but nothing’s presently preventing him from chasing his dream.
“The arthritis right now is in remission,’’ Pepper said, “so it’s nothing too big. Just stretch and eat healthy. The stiffness and overall tightness is mostly the problem.
“Last year, I was getting a lot of headaches, but when they took those out, the headaches stopped. I still get a little light-headed every now and then, but mostly it’s went away. There’s not a whole lot holding me back. Just the arthritis and it’s just aggravating more than anything else.’’
His twin brother, Colton, plays football and baseball at Ripley.
In the early portion on Friday’s AAA meet, no records were set but a double winner emerged in each division.
Huntington’s Noah Waynick captured the boys high jump at 6-2 and the 110 high hurdles in 15.43 seconds. He’s also a favorite in the 300 hurdles set for later on Friday.
In the girls meet, Hurricane hurdler Lily Haught took the 100 highs (15.08) and 300 lows (45.67). She won both events at last year’s state meet.
The Tudor’s meet concludes Saturday with the Class A event beginning at 9 a.m.