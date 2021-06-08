After an absence of more than two years, the state track meet finally starts Wednesday. Well, sort of.
Four events in the Class A meet — two each for girls and boys — will be run Wednesday in a prelude to the main events later this week at University of Charleston Stadium.
The mini meet Wednesday consists of the girls 400-meter dash at 7:10 p.m., followed by the boys 400 at 7:20, the girls 3,200-meter run at 7:30 and the boys 3,200 at 7:50. The entire card should take less than an hour, weather permitting.
The unusual approach is being taken due to COVID-19 protocols, which have spread the state meet — normally a two-day event — over four days this year in order to keep the number of competitors down at any one time at UC Stadium.
Each of the state’s three classifications basically gets its own day, minus the two events staged the night before, with the running order being Class A on Thursday, AA Friday and AAA Saturday.
Officials have broken off the 400 and 3,200 to be fair to sprinters and distance runners who may have qualified in three individual events in their specialties, as well as competing in a relay. Without that consideration, sprinters may have taken to the track six times in six hours for trials and finals, and distance runners might have been forced to run a grueling gantlet of the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, not to mention a possible relay, all on what figures to be a hot day.
Thus, those four Class A events will be held the day before the main Class A meet, which is scheduled to run its remaining 32 events (16 girls, 16 boys) from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Thursday. An hour after the Class A meet concludes Thursday and those athletes and coaches depart, the AA mini meet of the same four events will again go off at 7:10, with the bulk of AA events the next day. And so on with the AAA meet Friday and Saturday.
From Thursday through Saturday, field events start at 11 a.m. and running events at 11:45. Awards ceremonies are set for 5:45 p.m. each of those three days. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for students.
The 2020 state meet was canceled when COVID wiped out all spring sports last year.
Charleston Catholic’s girls, the No. 5 team in the RunWV.com Class A power rankings, could score well in those first two events Wednesday, as senior Aubrie Custer owns the fourth-fastest time in the 3,200 in West Virginia this season at 12 minutes, 16.59 seconds and senior Audrey Miller holds the No. 4 time in the 400 at 1:01.53.