Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ava ethridge
Buy Now

Winfield’s Ava Ethridge (right) hands the baton to teammate Hannah Starcher in the 4x800 finals of the Class AA girls track and field state meet Friday. Winfield won the race.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Ava Ethridge certainly didn’t look like a freshman during the first day of the WVSSAC track and field state meet.

Ethridge, the lone underclassman on Winfield’s 4x800-meter girls relay squad, helped teammates Miriam Al-Zoubi (senior), Hannah Starcher (junior) and Rachael Withrow (senior) to a state title in the event on Friday at University of Charleston Stadium.

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags