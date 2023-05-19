Ava Ethridge certainly didn’t look like a freshman during the first day of the WVSSAC track and field state meet.
Ethridge, the lone underclassman on Winfield’s 4x800-meter girls relay squad, helped teammates Miriam Al-Zoubi (senior), Hannah Starcher (junior) and Rachael Withrow (senior) to a state title in the event on Friday at University of Charleston Stadium.
It was a dominant performance as Winfield’s first-place finish (9:57.13) was nearly 20 seconds faster than runner-up Liberty Harrison (10:16.41).
Though winning track and field titles is nothing new for the defending Class AA champion Generals, it was a career milestone for Ethridge as it was her first track state championship. The 4x800 title wasn’t Ethridge’s first high school state championship, though, as she won the Class AA cross country state meet in the fall.
“It’s super-cool,” Ethridge said after winning the 4x800. “This isn’t like any other track meet I’ve ever run.”
Winfield coach David Bailey has been coaching track and field for 45 years. He was impressed by Ethridge’s showing on Friday, especially since she’s had to deal with adversity this season.
“Ava is just now getting into shape because she had COVID and a real bad bacterial infection,” Bailey said. “She is just now coming around. She’s about two or three weeks behind.”
Bailey was equally impressed by what he saw of the Generals in the 4x800.
“Ava just blew it up,” Bailey said. “Those kids just work so hard. That’s a great start for us because last year we didn’t even have a 4x800 team. We didn’t have enough. It’s a great turnaround. That’s a great start to the state meet. They set the tone for the whole meet.”
Ethridge has plenty of running talent to look up to. Withrow, for instance, earned a title in the 1,600-meter run (5:15.62) and the 3,200-meter run (11:15.66) in last year’s meet.
Ethridge said she’s been looking up to her upperclassman teammates since she was at Winfield Middle School.
“It’s amazing to get to run with my idols now,” Ethridge said. “They’ve been amazing. Especially the seniors. Running with them makes me so much of a better runner.”
Bailey uttered an “amen” when asked about Ethridge having upperclassmen teammates to look up to.
“That’s been a big thing,” Bailey said. “[Withrow] has been good to her. She’s made them both a lot better. It drove Rachael. Rachael is the defending state cross country champion and got beaten [by Ethridge]. It is a breath of fresh air to see that. It’s always good.”
Withrow agreed with Bailey.
“She’s been amazing to run with,” Withrow said. “She pushes all of us to do our best. She’s so positive. When we step on the line, we’re not just running for ourselves, but we’re running with each other.”
Though she didn’t show it, Ethridge had plenty of nerves prior to her first race.
“It was super-scary,” Ethridge said. “The energy was super-high. It helped in the long run. Now that we’ve won a race, I feel great.”
Revenge of the ... Irish?
Charleston Catholic’s girls got a measure of revenge on Tygarts Valley in the 4x102.5-meter shuttle hurdles.
The Irish, led by Hannah Sullivan, Hannah Fisher, Gabrielle Custer and Palmer Brown, earned the state title Friday (1:08.95) over the runner-up Bulldogs (1:10.77). Tygarts Valley earned the crown in the event last year, while Catholic was runner-up.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Custer said. “We’ve been working the past couple of years, and this was our goal. Two of us are seniors and all the work has been worth it. We’ve been working in preseason and I’m really happy we did it together.”
Sullivan got to add a state championship to her resume.
“I’ve never won anything in states before,” Sullivan said. “I’ve been runner-up. I’ve come very close, but winning it was so surreal. It just feels amazing.”
It was a packed house at UC Stadium and Custer was happy to represent the Irish.
“All of our coaches had so much faith in us and this is not where we started,” Custer said. “It’s just awesome to see how far we’ve come since just two years ago.”
Sullivan said winning the title puts the Catholic track team on the map among other sports in the program that have a history of championships. Catholic has never won a girls track team state title.
“It adds to our school record board,” Sullivan said. “A lot of people think of the main sports when they think of Charleston Catholic, but winning state championships in track is just as important.”
Charging Bison
Buffalo’s boys took home some hardware after the first day as Nick Pitchford, Patrick Reilly, Dylan Blackshire and Jackson Mallet led the Bison to a 4x800 title (8:16.37).
Pitchford was happy with the 4x800 title but he said he’s hungry for more heading into the rest of the meet.
“I’m excited to get this milestone out of the way,” Pitchford said. “We’ve had our setbacks this year, but I wouldn’t want another team to do this with. We’ve battled it out this year and have done so much to get to this point, and I’m just happy to be with them.
“I got second in the 800 and third in the 1,600 last year, so I’m hungry. I’ve been an underdog the past few years, and this year I finally got my name out there and I’m just happy to prove it this year. I’m happy to be part of Buffalo and it’s always a great day to be a Bison.”
Team standings
Events ran past press time on Friday. For up-to-date scores, visit www.kvtfoa.net.
In Class AAA boys, Morgantown led the team standings with 25 points over second-place Cabell Midland (21). Morgantown and Jefferson (12) were tied for third and Ripley and University (10) were tied for fifth.
Riverside (8) was in eighth, Hurricane (7) was in ninth, George Washington (4) was in 14th, Capital (2) was in 18th and South Charleston (1) was tied for 20th with Buckhannon-Upshur.
Jefferson (48) led the Class AAA girls field, while Huntington (33) was second. Cabell Midland (32) was third, Woodrow Wilson (27) fourth and Morgantown (22) fifth.
Hurricane (14) was eighth, Riverside (10) 12th, George Washington (4) 18th, Capital (2) 23rd and South Charleston (1) 24th.
In Class AA boys, Winfield led with 52.5 points, followed by Fairmont Senior (30), Keyser (25), Point Pleasant (23.33) and North Marion (22.5). Sissonville (7) was 14th and Poca (2) 21st.
Winfield also led the Class AA girls field (52.5), followed by Fairmont Senior (30) in second, Keyser (25) third, Point Pleasant (23.33) fourth and North Marion (22.50) fifth. Sissonville (7) was in 14th and Poca (2) was in 21st.
Williamstown was the first-place Class A boys team late Friday as the Yellowjackets accumulated 52.50 points followed by Doddridge County (47) in second, Charleston Catholic in third (30), Ritchie County fourth (28) and St. Marys fifth (23). Buffalo was in eighth place with 10 points.
Williamstown was also first in Class A girls with 37.5 points, followed by Doddridge County (30), Charleston Catholic (24), Ritchie County (12) and St. Marys fifth (10).