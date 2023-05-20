Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

On the track, Winfield’s girls put the “win” in Winfield.

The Generals were dominant in this year’s WVSSAC state track and field meet as Winfield cruised to its fourth straight Class AA girls team title on a rain-dampened Saturday afternoon at University of Charleston Stadium.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

