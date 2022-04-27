The state’s biggest regular-season prep track meet, the Tudor’s Biscuit World Charleston Relays — formerly the Gazette-Mail Relays — is set to take place Thursday through Saturday at University of Charleston Stadium.
The event, annually considered a dry run for the June 10-12 state meet at UC Stadium, will be spread over three days. Class AA events start at 3 p.m. Thursday, Class AAA will go at 3 p.m. Friday and Class A meet will start at 9 a.m. Saturday.
In Class AA, Winfield’s girls are the team to watch as the Generals are ranked No. 1 in the latest RunWV.com power rankings. Other ranked Kanawha Valley teams competing are Hurricane’s girls (fourth, Class AAA), Winfield’s boys (third, Class AA), Riverside’s boys (eighth, Class AAA) and Charleston Catholic’s girls (fourth, Class A).
Huntington’s girls are ranked fifth in Class AAA.
The Generals are coming off a dominant team win in the Hurricane Invitational last weekend.
Rachael Withrow, who swept the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races last week in Hurricane, will run in the 800-meter and 3,200- meter events as the No. 1 seed. Allie Germann is Winfield’s most effective sprinter; she has the state’s top times in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dash and will be the No. 1 seed in all of those events. Germann will also compete in the long jump.
The Generals are strong contenders in the 4x100- meter relay, the 4x102.5- meter shuttle hurdle and the 4x400-meter relay.
Nikki Walker will compete in the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. Walker has the state’s top time in the 300-meter hurdles (50.29).
Winfield’s Mallory McGinnis and Brianna Browning will be among the competitors in the discus throw. Emerson Vanscoy has been strong in the pole vault and the high jump for the Generals. Vanscoy’s 10-foot 4-inch vault is tops in the state this season.
“She went [10 feet 6 inches] in the pole vault last week and she went 10-4 the week before,” Winfield coach David Bailey said. “She went 5-2, that’s her best high jump so far, and then Germann was 17-5 in the long jump. So we’ve done pretty well [in field events].”
Winfield’s boys have a couple of strong runners in Brayden Marshall who race in the 1,600 and Matthew Scheneberg has the state’s top time (1:58.01) in the 800.
For Herbert Hoover’s boys, Nathan Harper is the No. 1 seed in the long jump while Poca’s Nathan McVey is the No. 2 seed. Also for Poca’s boys, Landon Brumfield looks to be a force in the 3,200 as he is the No. 1 seed and Anthony Dunbar is the No. 1 seed in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 8 inches.
In Class AAA, the Kanawha Valley is well represented. Hurricane, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans and Capital will be competing.
For Hurricane’s girls, Lilly Haught is a staple in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles as she is the No. 1 seed in those events. She had the top times in the state last season.
Asha Bora is the No. 1 seed in the 3,200. Audrey Hall is the top seed in the 1,600 and Miller Morgan is the No. 1 seed in the pole vault. Hurricane is also the top seed in the 4x800-meter relay.
Candace Morris is a prolific sprinter for Capital’s girls and will race in the 100 meters, 200 meters and long jump.
For Huntington’s girls, Ciera Thacker has the state’s top time in the 100 (12.57) and will likely be the top seed in that event. She will also likely race in the 200.
For Huntington’s boys, Noah Waynick will likely be the top seed in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles and the high jump as he owns the state’s marks this season in those events.
Cabell Midland’s Mason Moran is the state’s ninth-fastest in the 400-meter dash and Cooper Gibson is sixth best in the 800-meter run.
In Class A, Buffalo and Charleston Catholic represent the Kanawha Valley. On the boys side, Buffalo has some top competitors in discus with Devin Barker, Luke Blake and Drew Clendenin. Bison Bradley Harris has the third best time in the state in the 200 and second-best time in the 400. He will race in those events on Saturday along with the 100 meters.
On the girls side, Charleston Catholic’s Aurelia Kirby has the state’s 10th-best 1,600-meter time, while Hannah Fisher is seventh best in the state in the 300-meter hurdles. Gabbie Custer will also race in the 300-meter hurdles.