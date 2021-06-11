Wheeling Park sprinter Torrence Walker started what figures to be a productive weekend and University distance runner Larry Josh Edwards broke a record Friday night as the Class AAA state track meet began at University of Charleston Stadium.
Walker was clocked at 48.45 seconds in the boys 400-meter dash, the 10th-fastest time in all classifications of that event at the state meet, while Edwards turned in a time of 8:52.82 in the 3,200, bettering the former mark of 8:57.73 set by Cabell Midland’s Jacob Burcham in 2012.
Edwards is set to run in the 1,600 and 800 on Saturday, with an eye at two more state meet records. Walker is actually much stronger in the 100 and 200 dashes, and takes aim at the respective state meet records of 10.59 and 21.39 when he runs in Saturday’s events. The 200 mark of 21.39 seconds belongs to James Jett of Jefferson, who set it in 1989.
The boys 100 trials are set for 12:15 p.m. Saturday, and the finals at 3. The preliminaries in the 200 are scheduled for 12:45 p.m. and the finals at 4:40. Edwards is set to run at 12:50 p.m. in the 1,600 and 4:25 in the 800.
The AAA state meet, which will run the bulk of its events starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, began with two events each for boys and girls on Friday -- the 400 dash and 3,200 run -- in order to break up the competition for sprinters and distance runners.
After two events on Friday, team leaders in the boys division are Parkersburg (18), University (17) and Jefferson (12). In the girls meet, Morgantown has 16 points, University 12 and Jefferson 10.