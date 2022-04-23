HURRICANE — Saturday was a scorcher at the Hurricane Invitational prep track meet at Hurricane High School.
Temperatures rose to 87 degrees during the hottest part of the day.
But like the blazing heat from the sun, Winfield’s girls and Huntington’s boys exhibited blazing speed on the track, while putting together strong performances in the field events.
The General girls and the Highlander boys quite literally ran away from the competition.
Winfield’s girls, the No. 1 Class AA girls team in the latest RunWV rankings, accumulated 176 points to outscore second-place Huntington (110.50). Finishing in third on the girls side was Ripley (93), followed by Hurricane (66), Cabell Midland (48), Boyd County (Kentucky, 28), Spring Valley (20.50), Wayne (10) and Ignite (Kentucky, 4).
Huntington’s boys outscored second-place Ripley 134-93. Placing third was Hurricane (82) followed by Winfield (79), Cabell Midland (73), Boyd County (52) and Spring Valley (43).
“I was impressed with some of our runners in the heat, I mean this is the first time we’ve run in hot weather so my kids stepped up,” Winfield girls coach David Bailey said. “I’m pleased with what we’re doing. We did some good things. They’re coming along.”
Winfield also placed first in four of the five field events. Emerson Vanscoy won the high jump with a personal record of 5 feet, 2 inches and she won the pole vault by clearing 10-6. Allie Germann won the long jump with a distance of 17-5.25. Mallory McGinnis placed first in the discus with throw a 104-10.
Germann also won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.59.
“I’m just pushing through the heat really because it’s really hot today,” Germann said after the 100-meter dash. “Just getting that drive out with all your teammates and really just pushing each other because we have a really good team atmosphere. Everyone just cheers each other on and we’re good motivation for each other. It’s definitely the hottest meet so far.”
Winfield’s Rachel Withrow won two distance events. She won the 1,600 meters with a time of 15:15:15, almost seven seconds faster than Hurricane’s Ahsa Bora. In the 3,200, Withrow was eight seconds (11:31.54) faster than Bora (11:39.51).
“It was pretty hot today but I think I was trying to go out there and push pace at the beginning and see if I could hang on to it,” Withrow said after winning the 1,600. “I think it was a good race.”
Huntington coach Justin Ross was happy with the hotter weather and it didn’t seem to have any bad effects on his athletes, quite the contrary for the Highlanders.
“We encouraged our kids to come out and compete 100% and come out and have fun,” Ross said. “It was a beautiful day, it wasn’t raining or snowing like the last few track meets.”
Huntington senior two-sport athlete Noah Waynick put on a show. The Fairmont State football commit won the 100-meter hurdles (15.69), the 300-meter hurdles (40.93) and was the anchor in the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdles win for the Highlanders (1:00.62). Waynick also placed first in the high jump (6-4).
“It probably one of my best, I still can get better, I gotta get better next week.”
The Highlanders didn’t even have a full squad, missing 11 athletes.
“They went to go to a Marshall spring game or Marshall football camps, we had a couple AAU basketball tournaments [on the road],” Ross said.
Jonathan Jackson and Emirh White were strong in the relays. They helped the Highlanders win the 4x200-meter relay (1:33.16) and the 4x100-meter relay (44.32). Jackson placed first in the 100-meter dash (11.30) and White won the 200 (23.07).
“I just focused on getting off the blocks more and pushing off my drive leg and then my speed took over, that’s about it,” Jackson said. “The heat probably made me better.”
“Just training every single day,” White said of his team’s speed. “We practice as hard as we can.”
Nakyin Harrell won the long jump for the Highlanders (20 feet).
“I’ve been practicing landing, we’ve been practicing landing all week,” Harrell said. “Coach really helped me with that. Running full speed, making sure my head was up and just keep running.”