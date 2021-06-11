Just when it looked as if Winfield’s girls would drain all the drama out of the Class AA state track meet, up stepped Point Pleasant in the boys division.
The Black Knights used superior depth and relay prowess to outlast Region 4 rival Winfield Friday and capture their first state championship since 1986 on another rainy day at University of Charleston Stadium.
Point Pleasant won just one individual event, with discus thrower Cody Schultz going 159 feet 11 inches, but led the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays and placed third in two other relays and finished with 86 points, 12 more than the Generals, the early leaders who were aiming for their third boys title in the last four state meets.
“It’s just fantastic,” said Point coach David Darst. “It’s a real team effort out of us. We got a bunch of kids together who wanted to have a good track team in the middle of this whole mess — and we’re young; we don’t have a senior on the team — and they just kind of came together.
“We didn’t know how this was going to turn out today. I’d like to say the sun shined on us, but you know what? The rain must be our friend today.”
The Winfield girls, meanwhile, put the final stamp on another impressive season, lapping the field in its division with a margin of 159-55 over runner-up North Marion. The Generals defended the title they won in 2019 (there was no meet last year due to COVID-19) and it’s their fifth state championship in six years and 11th total, all of them since 1998.
Generals junior Allie Germann was one of the brightest stars of the meet along with Fairmont Senior boys distance runner Logan Zuchelli, who broke a pair of meet records that had stood for 28 and 38 years, respectively.
Germann turned in her best time of the season in taking the 100 and 400 dashes (12.60 and 59.70 seconds, respectively) and also won the 200 in 26.90 and the long jump in 17-1¼. Her personal total of 40 points earned her the girls meet high-point award.
“There was definitely a lot of pressure,” Germann said, “but I do feel relief that I went out there and did the best I could. I’m just real thankful for it.
“I was really happy with the 400 [Thursday night]. It was raining and all the lanes were under water, but I finished strong and got through it with my best time of the year.”
Germann threw kudos to her Generals teammates, who ended up winning eight of the meet’s 18 events and more than validated their season-long No. 1 status in the RunWV.com power rankings.
Distance runner Rachael Withrow captured the 1,600 and 3,200 for Winfield, Rylee Hinkle led the 100 high hurdles in a season-best time of 15.81 seconds and pole vaulter Dianna Goodman broke her own state meet record with an effort of 12-2.
“I think everyone handled it really well,” Germann said. “Everyone came out with a positive attitude and we did our best. We gave each other support, were cheering on each other and it’s just been a great overall meet. We have great teammates to push each other, and coaches.”
Zuchelli, like Goodman, was a record-setter, breaking a mark set in 1983 when he toured the 3,200 in 9:03.93 Thursday night, then shattering a 28-year-old standard Friday with a time of 4:15.90 in the 1,600. He also won the 800 and ran on a victorious relay team to emerge as the boys meet high-point scorer at 32½.
The 3,200 record of 9:09.70 was set by Steve Taylor of St. Marys in 1993, and the 1,600 mark of 4:17.54 was run by Mikey Cox of Athens in 1993. It was a steep climb in a short time for Zuchelli, who placed 10th in the 3,200 as a sophomore in the 2019 meet.
“It’s just so crazy from where I started as a freshman to where I am now,” Zuchelli said. “I barely qualified and made one race as a freshman, running pretty slow 3,200 times, to where I am now. It’s just such a crazy ride, with COVID cutting last year. I just knew I wanted to make this year even better ’cause of missing last year.”
Once he realized his potential, Zuchelli stopped surprising himself.
“At the beginning of the year, it may have been a surprise,” he said, “but throughout the year, I realized there was a possibility [to set records], and I wanted to make it a goal of mine — to race the clock, to race these old times that were set 20, 30 years ago. And it just feels great to finally break them.”
There were two other repeat individual winners in the boys meet — Winfield hurdler Shaun Webb, who ran personal-record times of 15.56 seconds in the 110 highs and 41.23 seconds in the 300 intermediates, and Wayne sprinter Ethan Bowens, who led the 100 dash in 11.11 seconds, the 400 in 50.96 and placed second to Bluefield’s Jacorian Green in the 200.
Point’s Addy Cottrill was the only other double winner in the girls meet as she took the shot put and discus.
The Kanawha Valley also provided four more winners Friday — three in the boys events as Sissonville’s Braeden Murray soared 21-9½ in the long jump, Poca’s Anthony Dunbar sent the shot put 47-11½ and Winfield’s Ian Johnson cleared a PR of 14-0 in the pole vault — and one in the girls meet as Sissonville claimed the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:07.96.