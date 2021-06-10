Winfield’s girls took the early lead in the Class AA state track meet Thursday evening, picking up a pair of individual wins in the two events that were held in advance of Friday’s schedule.
Allie German led the 400-meter dash for the Generals in 59.70 seconds and Rachael Withrow took the 3,200 in 11:21.67, both coming on a track full of standing water after three heavy downpours saturated University of Charleston Stadium Thursday.
Their efforts gave Winfield 20 points after two events, with Fairmont Senior and Oak Glen sharing second place with eight points. Winfield is considered the heavy favorite to repeat the state title it captured in 2019. Last year’s state meet was canceled due to COVID-19.
In the boys meet, Ethan Bowens of Wayne led the 400 in 50.96 seconds, and Logan Zuchelli of Fairmont Senior set a state record in winning the 3,200 in 9:03.93. Fairmont Senior leads the boys meet with 14 points. Winfield and Wayne are tied at 10.
The rest of the Class AA schedule will pick up Friday, starting at 11 a.m. with field events and 11:45 with running events. However, continued storms are forecast all day on Friday, which could push back the schedule.
Four events in the Class AAA meet -- again the girls and boys 400 dashes and 3,200 runs -- will be contested Friday evening, scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. start. The remainder of the AAA events pick up at 11 and 11:45 a.m. Saturday.