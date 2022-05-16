As has been the case all season, Winfield's track team enters the Class AA state meet with a full head of steam.
The meet begins with Class AA distance events on Wednesday at the University of Charleston Stadium and the General girls are looking to earn their third team title in a row.
Winfield's girls won the Class AA Region 4 meet by accumulating 140 more points than runner-up Point Pleasant (240-100) and has a plethora of No. 1 seeds in the state meet.
"We're feeling pretty good, our kids have worked hard," Winfield girls coach David Bailey said. "We don't have a big team but our kids work hard so they're ready. We got a couple kids banged up a little bit but I'm sure they'll go. We'll make the best of it. Do what we can and give it our best shot. We line up and go get it."
The General girls have a prolific sprinter in senior Allie Germann. Germann is the No. 1 seed in the 100-meter dash (12.49, state-best), the third seed in the 200 (26.65) and the second seed in the 400 (1:00.96).
Winfield junior Rachael Withrow looks to continue her solid work in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. She's the No. 1 seed in all of those events (2:25.81, 5:25.54, 12:04.72). She owns the best times in the state in the 1,600 (5:13.02) and the 3,200 (11:04.93).
"Allie was injured there a little bit but she's come back pretty strong," Bailey said. "Rachael does a great job. She's very focused on what she wants to accomplish."
Having won the team title the past two state meets, Winfield has experience. But the Generals have some newbies too.
One of them is freshman Makaila Armstrong who is the N0. 6 seed in the 100 and the 10 seed in the 200.
"We've got a couple young kids who haven't been there so it's going to be interesting to see how they focus and function," Bailey said. "Several of our kids have been there before. They're excited. I'm sure a lot of them feel a little pressure but for the most part they're prepared."
In the field events, Emerson Vanscoy has been solid all season. She holds the state's top height in the pike vault (11 feet, four inches) and is the No. 1 seed in that event. Nikki Walker is the No. 2 seed (11-4). In the shot put, Mallory McGinnis is the No. 2 seed (35-10) and she's the No. 3 seed in the discus throw (11-5.5).
Winfield's boys haven't earned a team title since 2019 but also have a respectable cast of runners who may make some noise.
Matthew Scheneburg is the No. 2 seed in the 800 (2:00.89, the No. 3 seed in the 1,600 (4:37.31) and the No. 1 seed in the 3,200 (4:37.31). In the 200 hurdles, Tyler Weiford is the No. 2 seed.
Ian Johnson is the top seed in the pole vault (14-00) and Marshall Villers is the second seed in that event (13-00). In the 4x400 relay, Winfield's boys are the No. 1 seed.
Other Kanawha Valley schools who look to factor in the meet are Nitro, Poca, Herbert Hoover and Sissonville.
Nitro senior Nicole Denato is the No. seed in the 800 (2:34.83) and the seventh seed in the 1,600 (5:39.93). Isabella Cowger is the No, 10 seed in the shit put (31-00).
On the boys side for Nitro, senior Damon Crandall qualified for the state meet for the first time and he will be the N0. 15 seed in the 400 (54.61).
Poca's Reagan Galdwell is the No, 13 seed in the 200 (28.40) and Bella Skeens is the No. 9 seed in the 100 hurdles (17.34). Skeens is the No. 8 seed in the 200 hurdles (51.15).
Sissonville freshman Jaunti Evans is the No. 5 seed in the 110 hurdles.