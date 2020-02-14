Point Pleasant led through the first day of the Class AA-A Region wrestling 4 championships Friday at the Millwood Armory in Ripley with a team score of 120.
Winfield is second at 92.5, with Nitro in third with a score of 74. The Big Blacks are the only school to still have a wrestler active in every weight class in the tournament. Winfield has nine of 14 remaining, with all but one still in the winners’ bracket, while Nitro has eight wrestlers remaining.
Sissonville is in 10th with a score of 49, with five wrestlers still competing, and Poca and Buffalo each have two wrestlers left and are in 13th and 14th, respectively, at 23.5 and 22.
UC BASEBALL: Wingate pitching combined to shut out Charleston 6-0 Friday night in the first game of a three-game series against the Bulldogs. The Golden Eagles got six hits and drew eight walks, but were unable to capitalize, stranding 13 runners, including three times with the bases loaded. Braxton Boddorf reached base all four times, getting one hit and drawing three walks. Austin Henrich struck out seven batters in 6 2/3 innings for the Golden Eagles (1-1), who next play Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.
UC SOFTBALL: Danielle Bauer struck out 11 batters in six innings as Charleston shut out Claflin 5-0 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Megan Eder and Allysa Lake each went 1 for 3 with two RBIs while Karli Pinkerton went 2 for 4 and scored twice for the Golden Eagles.
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: The Thundering Herd dropped two games at the Chattanooga Challenge, falling in six innings to Lipscomb by a 14-6 final and then losing 10-8 to host Chattanooga.
Aly Harrell and Mya Stevenson each hit three-run homers in the first game, but five errors doomed Marshall against the Bison, and the mercy-rule came into effect after a four-run sixth inning for Lipscomb.
The Herd next faced the Mocs, and, after a two-run homer from Saige Pye in the first inning and a solo homer from Stevenson in the third, took advantage of defensive miscues to score four more runs on two errors, and by the end of the third inning were up 8-5.
Chattanooga responded with a five-run fourth inning, and as the Mocs defense settled down, Marshall was unable to regain its advantage.