WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The visual was a bit surreal.
Two wrestling mats and a bunch of grapplers competing on them under hanging chandeliers and surrounded by pink walls inside Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier Resort.
But visually surreal or not, bringing the West Virginia Dual Team Wrestling State Championships into reality was the culmination of years of ideas and pushing from wrestling coaches around the state.
And so on Saturday, Parkersburg defeated University 44-24 in Class AAA and Point Pleasant bested Oak Glen 59-9 in Class AA-A to become the champions of the inaugural event, one that all involved seemed to agree has a promising future.
St. Albans and Herbert Hoover both qualified from the Kanawha Valley and lost semifinal matches to kick off the event. The Red Dragons fell 44-24 to University and Herbert Hoover lost to Oak Glen 55-12. Both participated in third-place duals later in the evening with St. Albans falling 58-21 to Spring Mills and Hoover taking care of Bridgeport 53-24.
Greenbrier East coach Brian Miluk served as the tournament director and, as president of the West Virginia Wrestling Coaches Association, played a large part in bringing the idea to the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and bringing the event to life once it was approved.
“The coaches have wanted this for a while,” Miluk said. “So we met with them and they said ‘Let’s do it,’ and when they say, ‘Let’s do it,’ that means go do it.”
The top two teams in each region a year ago met in a dual before Feb. 1 this year with a few exceptions as some coaches had already filled out schedules when the event was formally announced. The winners of those matches qualified for Saturday as regional champions.
The tournament offers a different style of competition than the official state tournament, in which individual wrestlers earn points for their respective teams based on their finish. In the dual format, wrestlers from two teams are matched up in each weight class with the possibility of scoring between three and six points. Three points are earned for a decision by less than eight points, four for a decision between eight and 15 points, five for a technical fall (or decision by more than 15 points) and six for a pin or forfeit.
The format puts more onus on the team aspect of wrestling, and that was a main catalyst for the creation of the event.
“People will come out and watch a match for an hour or an hour and a half — team A versus team B, and people are rooting for the team,” Miluk said.
Competitors in the event were also treated to the full experience of The Greenbrier, with the location serving as yet another aspect of the event that Miluk hopes sustains the event in the future.
“It’s an experience these kids would never have,” he said. “A lot of these kids have never been here in their lives. Some of the teams did a nice job coming down here early and giving the kids a chance to walk around here. It’s a tremendous experience and I think teams will want to come back, and that’s our plan.”
As for the wrestling itself, the Kanawha Valley contingent struggled a bit with Hoover ultimately rebounding from a disappointing early performance to earn third place in a lopsided win over Bridgeport. Huskies coach Richard Harper was disappointed in his team early in the day while St. Albans coach Daren Gilfilen chalked his team’s loss up to another step in the growing process for a squad with 11 freshmen and sophomores.
“We got our butt whipped and it wasn’t very good,” Harper said. “It’s a beautiful venue, there’s no doubt about it. I think we got caught up in the lights and stuff and enjoyed ourselves too much and, in the end, weren’t focused too much on wrestling. It’s an honor to qualify to be here but I had higher expectations. We’ll have to regroup.”
“I think we did pretty good for having 11 freshmen and sophomores,” Gilfilen said. “University is an experienced team and they’re pretty good. Overall we’re pretty happy.”
But regardless of how their teams fared, both agreed that the event itself was a promising step toward a sustained future in determining team dual supremacy.
“They fed all the kids this morning until they couldn’t eat anymore,” Gilfilen said. “I’d like to see it turn into a two-day event with maybe the top four teams in each region. But I like it and I think some of the schools that weren’t in it this year will be here next year.”
“It is promoting the sport of wrestling and I think it’s a good thing,” Harper added. “You’ve got flowers on the floor and pink wallpaper — not what wrestlers are used to dealing with, but it’s a good idea that they’re starting. I think there’s some things they’ll tweak in the future but I think it’s something that hopefully will stay. Anything that promotes the sport is a good thing.”