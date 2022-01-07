David Hall, who coached the Herbert Hoover High School wrestling team from 1992 to 2009, died Thursday at the age of 60. Cause of death has not been released.
A graduate of Herbert Hoover (1979) and Glenville State College, Hall was the Huskies’ second-longest-serving wrestling coach, behind only Steve Kee, who coached at Hoover for 19 seasons.
Hall’s grapplers collected eight individual state championships during his tenure with the Huskies, including two-time state champs John Goldsburg (1992-93, 171 pounds) and Matt Wehrle (1999-2000, 189 pounds). Other state champs under Hall were Chad Wehrle (1999, 152), Wes Lane (2002, 140), Wes Hanson (2006, 125) and Cody Mollohan (2006, 145). Hall also coached nine state tournament runners-up.
Hall’s teams finished among the top 10 several at the state tournament when Hoover was competing at the Class AAA level, including as high as a sixth-place finish in 1999.
Joel Geary, who served as Hall’s assistant coach for 16 seasons, described Hall as “a good friend and a great guy.”
“He was the first person to help you out when you needed it,” Geary said of Hall. “When my parents’ house flooded in 2016, he was the first person to offer to lend a hand. He’d do anything for you.”
Geary said Hall was a no-nonsense coach to his wrestlers.
“He was old-school,” Geary said. “He had a set of rules that they had to follow, and when they didn’t he’d chew them out, but after doing it he’d pat them on the back and tell them to get back at it.”
Geary added that Hall was an avid outdoorsman, with the two friends spending lots of time hunting and fishing.
“Anybody who rassled for him would tell you he was a good guy and a great coach,” Geary said.
Richard Harper, Hoover’s current wrestling coach, competed for Hall at Elk Valley Junior High, before Hall took the Huskies job.
“My first coach in any sport was Dave Hall,” Harper said. “He had a lot of impact on me, both as an athlete and as a coach. He knew what he was doing and was good at it. He pushed you to be as good as you could be.
“He taught me that dedication and hard work was the only way you could be successful in life.”
Hall also coached baseball at Herbert Hoover and taught physical education and driver’s education at the school up until his retirement in 2018.
Funeral services, to be held at Hafer Funeral home in Elkview, are pending.
Nick Scala is the sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.