Herbert Hoover coach Richard Harper called it, “the best time of the year.”
That will certainly be true for four wrestlers in each weight class. For the rest? Not so much.
It’s do-or-die time around the Mountain State as wrestling regionals get underway Friday. Regionals consisting of 11 or more teams will be two-day events, with regions containing less than that getting the full slate of competition in on Saturday.
Count Herbert Hoover in with the teams going on Friday and Saturday at Independence High School for the Class AA-A Region 3 tournament. The Huskies are looking for their first team title in Harper’s five-year tenure with the program.
Weigh-ins will be held at 3 p.m. Friday and again at 8 a.m. Saturday, with competition starting at 10 a.m. The top four finishers in each weight class will be seeded at the state tournament in two weeks in Huntington.
A coach’s goal these next two days is to qualify as many individuals as possible and, with more qualifications, come home with enough points needed to capture team titles.
“We want as many guys to get in as possible,” Harper said. “Basically, at the end of the day, the kids have to show up and wrestle. If we wrestle to our potential and each kid does that, we’ll be OK.”
Hoover’s region looks to be a three-team race with the Huskies ranked No. 5 in Class AA in the latest wvmat.com poll and Independence coming in at No. 8. The poll ranks Class A separately, and that’s where Greenbrier West resides at the top of the rankings.
Independence has dominated the region in recent history but the gap has steadily closed over the last couple years. Harper believes it’s a true tossup heading into Friday.
“Every year we’ve closed the gap a little bit and really any one of us could win it,” Harper said. “Greenbrier West has lost a few kids because of injuries and I hate that for them, but they’ve come together and they’re going to come ready to fight. It’s going to be interesting, but I do like our chances more so than years past. We have a chance if we can stay focused and do our jobs, we’ll be in the mix at the end of it.”
n The rest of the Kanawha Valley’s smaller-school contingent — Buffalo, Poca, Nitro, Sissonville and Winfield — will head to Region 4 at the Jackson County Armory. The Wildcats have four wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight classes — Braxton Smith seventh at 120 pounds, Dallas Hazelett fifth at 132, Luke Hughes fifth at 152 and Will Frampton at fifth at heavyweight. Gavin Shamblin from Sissonville is the Kanawha Valley’s highest-ranked individual grappler in Region 4 at second in the 220-pound division.
CLASS AAA
All season long, Riverside coach Mark Scites has reinforced his team’s goal of winning the first regional title in school history.
With home-mat advantage and a roster loaded with talent and experience, this certainly has all of the makings of being the Warriors’ year.
Competition in the Class AAA Region 3 tournament will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Warriors trying to dethrone St. Albans, which won the team title at Woodrow Wilson a year ago.
“The goal is to win it,” Scites said. “We want to win it for the first time for Riverside. We’re looking forward to having something at our own place and hopefully we can keep it there the next couple of years. We’re excited about where we’re headed.”
Spearheaded by senior heavyweight Austin Chapman, who fell in a 2-1 decision in the state title match a year ago to Parkersburg South’s Loundon Haga, the Warriors are ranked ninth in the latest wvmat.com poll and have wrestlers ranked in 10 of 14 weight classes. Chapman is ranked first at 285, the lone Kanawha Valley grappler at the top of a division.
But to be the team, Riverside has to beat the team, and despite being young, experiencing some growing pains and battling illness and injuries, St. Albans will give it a go as well. Red Dragons coach Darren Gilfilen said the pressure is on the Warriors.
“Right now, yeah, I think they’re the favorite,” Gilfilen said. “I watched all those boys growing up in wrestling and I knew once they started hitting high school, they’d make a difference and that’s what you’re seeing.”
As much as anything, coaches worry about making weight and avoiding disaster, so while Class AA-A gets underway on Friday, Class AAA coaches will have an extra day to fret over things out of their control.
But Gilfilen is taking a laid-back approach with his squad this season and hopes his team is too young to know better when it comes to the weight of the moment in front of them.
“We’re actually the healthiest we’ve been all year,” Gilfilen said. “I don’t think kids think past the next day, they don’t think like we do. Most of these boys have been wrestling their whole lives.”
Asked if he had a number out of 14 that would be a good number of qualifiers on Saturday, Gilfilen summed it up with a two-word answer.
“Yeah, 14,” he said.
n Capital, George Washington and South Charleston will also compete in the Region 3 tournament on Saturday, with Hurricane making the trip to Huntington to compete in Region 4. GW boasts a pair of top-five wrestlers in Thomas Hartley at 132 pounds (third) and Hayden Stone at 170 (fourth). Freshman Elijah Edge will enter as the Red Dragons’ top grappler, ranked fourth at 182.