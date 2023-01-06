Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

St. Albans top-seeded 132-pounder Matthew Mcafee records a pin against fourth-seeded Brandon Karr of Spring Valley during Friday night's semifinals of the Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling championships inside Parkersburg's Memorial Fieldhouse.

 Photo by JAY BENNETT

PARKERSBURG -- St. Albans crowned five individual champions here Friday night inside Parkersburg's Memorial Fieldhouse as the Red Dragons won the Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling tournament by besting runner-up Cabell Midland, 184.5 to 163.

Five teams amassed more than 140 points as the rest of the top five featured Huntington (156.5), the host Big Reds (145) and Riverside (140.5).