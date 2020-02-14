One is at a new school. Both moved two weight classes.
And still, Thomas Hartley and Kaleb Ramirez can’t seem to get out of each other’s way.
Hartley, a junior at George Washington, and Ramirez, a sophomore at Riverside, met up last Saturday at the Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling tournament in Parkersburg and could see each other again this Saturday in the all-important Class AAA Region 3 tournament at Riverside.
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.
Hartley and Ramirez met five times in the 120-pound weight class a year ago, with Hartley winning three and Ramirez two. Hartley had the last laugh with a pin of Ramirez in the consolation bracket at the state tournament, though Ramirez picked up wins at both last year’s MSAC tournament and in last year’s Region 3 matchup.
Round one in 2020 went to Hartley as he pinned Ramirez at Parkersburg on Saturday for some MSAC redemption in winning the 132-pound weight division.
“We’ve been wrestling each other our whole lives,” Hartley said. “This year, I already knew how I was going to come at it. I’ve changed how I wrestle and he really hasn’t, so I already had a game plan going in.”
The two compete in arguably the toughest weight class in all of Region 3, with four wrestlers residing in the top 10 in wvmat.com’s latest individual rankings. Hartley will enter as the No. 2 seed and Ramirez at No. 4, with Greenbrier East’s Zach Mullins coming in as the top seed and Woodrow Wilson’s Ethan Osbourne at No. 3.
“That weight class is really tough in our region, it’s going to be a dogfight,” Riverside coach Mark Scites said.
And so it’s been more often than not when the two have gotten together over the past two years, and Ramirez suspects nothing will change moving forward.
“I’m sure we’ll probably be wrestling each other until he’s [graduated],” Ramirez said. “We grew up together, we’ve practiced with each other over and over again. You go into it and whoever wins, wins, you know? You just try to wrestle to your full potential.”
Hartley certainly seems to be on a mission to do just that as he seeks redemption with a new team and a new start this year. As a freshman, Hartley burst onto the scene, winning the 106-pound state championship for St. Albans. A year ago, however, with high expectations, Hartley fell short of the podium at 120 pounds.
Crediting Galaxy Wrestling Club head coach Mitch Casto as well as Matt Easter, both former state champions at Nitro, Hartley said he’s vigorously worked in the offseason and is motivated to return to form.
“They’ve been helping me get a lot better and learn new stuff,” Hartley said. “With falling short last year, this year I really want to get at it so I can get three [state championships].”
Along with the new outlook and refocused approach came a change in schools over the summer. Hartley said he feels more at home at George Washington, and that has helped this season as well.
“It just feels more like a team,” Hartley said. “We encourage each other and work together.”
As for Ramirez, he said that illness and injuries put him behind a bit, but lately he’s felt like he is rounding into form.
“Once we got past all of that, I’ve been working with my coaches and they’ve helped me along and pushed me and got me back to where I should’ve been,” Ramirez said.
Heading to regionals Saturday, neither wrestler is necessarily preparing to run into the other, especially with four grapplers fully capable of winning the weight class. But more often than not over the past couple of years, fate has seemed to throw Hartley and Ramirez together.
So, if it should come down to Hartley and Ramirez with a regional crown on the line on Saturday, it’s a safe bet that each will be ready for the other.
“You’ve got to change it up, you just can’t get in there and do the same stuff,” Hartley said.
“There’s always some surprises, whatever happens, happens,” Ramirez added. “I’ve just got to give it a little bit more effort, I think.”