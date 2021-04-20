As Class AAA wrapped up its two-day state tournament wrestling meet Tuesday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, qualifiers in Class AA-A prepared to take center stage.
Those grapplers will decide state championships over the course of Wednesday and Thursday.
In the Kanawha Valley, Herbert Hoover will field the most wrestlers with 12. The Huskies advanced 13 in a second-place showing at the Region 3 tournament last week, but one has been ruled out ahead of the state tournament.
Though Hoover came up just short of defending its regional title, falling to Independence, coach Richard Harper believes his squad may be in a better place now than it was a year ago.
“The thing is, last year we won regionals and had 13 qualify with one regional champion, and this year we had 13 qualify and had four regional champions,” Harper said. “Honestly, I like having four regional champions. Winning the region is nice, but having more regional championships and stuff puts us in better seeding and in a good situation at the state tournament in brackets to maybe get more on the podium this year.”
Ben Kee won the 160-pound weight division last year but he has since graduated, leaving a team full of Huskies eager to reach those same heights.
“The older guys, a bunch of them, their expectations are to get on the podium,” Harper said. “They expect to get on the podium, they think they’re good enough to do it and they’re ready to go. They believe in themselves, I believe in them and I think they’re ready to go.”
Of Hoover’s 12 qualified grapplers, nine are juniors or seniors, including all four regional champions: Dylan Corbin (junior, 120 pounds), Wyatt Baldwin (junior, 145 pounds), Zach Paxton (senior 195 pounds) and Mason Atkinson (junior, 220 pounds).
Even as late as Monday, Harper — as likely as Class AA-A coaches around the state — was holding his breath, hoping there would be no last-minute news of injuries or, especially, a positive COVID-19 test and the resulting contact tracing.
“You’re just going to be glad to get through the season and then go to the house and hopefully this stuff straightens up by next year,” Harper said. “It really is a nasty situation for everybody, from the administrators on down.
“For me, it’s a constant nail-biter. I’ve got one more day at school [before the state tournament] and I don’t even know if I should answer my phone or not.”
It has been a battle that has plagued the wrestling season as well as most athletic seasons since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020. Last-minute schedule adjustments and postponements and cancellations have made it tough to ensure that a team is peaking at the right time.
For Harper, a longtime wrestling coach in the Kanawha Valley with a stint at George Washington also to his credit, the pandemic has broken a set routine and familiarity that comes with the wrestling season. But it’s a problem he said has hit everyone equally, and that could make this year’s state tournament even more wide open than usual.
“With this season, this is what I’ve banked on — everybody else was dealt the same hand,” Harper said. “We may not quite be ready or peaking at the right time, but everybody else is in the same boat. So really it comes to at some point who wants it more. We’ve got a handful of guys that really want to get on the podium and they’re capable of doing that.”
•••
Elsewhere in the Kanawha Valley, Winfield also finished second in its regional, but it was a distant second to Point Pleasant, the two-time defending state champion and current No. 1 in AA-A.
The Generals pushed nine wrestlers through, with both Billy Smith (120) and Zander Huffman (heavyweight) finishing as regional runners up.
Nitro qualified seven wrestlers in finishing fourth at the Region 3 meet, led by runner-up finishes from Braxton Leyda (126), Braxton Smith (132), Luke Hughes (170) and Scott Worstell (220).
The Kanawha Valley’s lone regional champion outside of Herbert Hoover’s four was Poca senior Dillon Taylor, who claimed the 195-pound crown at the Region 4 tournament.