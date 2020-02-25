The Kanawha Valley contenders, from a team standpoint, are carrying perspective into this week’s state wrestling tournament at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on Thursday through Saturday.
Herbert Hoover (Class AA-A Region 3) and Riverside (Class AAA Region 3) both picked up regional titles two weeks ago, with St. Albans finishing second to the Warriors.
The Huskies qualified 13 wrestlers for this week’s tournament with the Warriors getting 12 in and the Red Dragons 11, giving all three an opportunity to score a significant amount of points this week.
Parkersburg South and Point Pleasant will enter the week as overwhelming favorites to claim team championships. The Patriots will look for their sixth big-school title in a row and 15th since 1999 while the Big Blacks will try to defend their state championship from a year ago and register a fifth since 2010.
But behind them are opportunities — and coaches for all three Kanawha Valley contenders hope their squads can make some noise.
“Second place is going to be a dogfight,” Hoover coach Richard Harper said. “There are five or six teams that could do it and we’re ranked fifth [in the wvmat.com rankings]. Realistically, if we could finish in that top five, I’d say that’s a good year for us. It’s really just so hard to predict.”
More than chasing team titles, all three have individuals with chances at a state championship.
For the Huskies, senior Ben Kee would seem to be at the top of that list. Kee will enter Thursday ranked second in Class AA-A in the 160-pound division — behind only Berkeley Springs’ Peyton Thompson — and carries a 48-3 record in tow.
“He has a lot riding on him,” Harper said. “But he’s got a good shot to get to the finals and really, there’s no reason he shouldn’t.”
For most of the year, Riverside heavyweight Austin Chapman has resided atop the Class AAA heavyweight rankings and still does. He’s the only Kanawha Valley grappler to be ranked at No. 1 in any weight class. Chapman lost in a 2-1 decision to Parkersburg South’s Loudon Haga a year ago and has been on a mission to get back to that stage again.
Riverside coach Mark Scites said Chapman and fellow senior Austin Barker — ranked seventh at 152 pounds — have helped drive the team toward its overall success.
“I’d like to make a good dent [in the scoreboard],” Scites said. “I’ve got great leaders. Chapman and Barker are great leaders. They set the pace.”
St. Albans’ best hopes may be riding on a couple of rookies as both Elijah Edge (182) and Jerron Allen (195) are looking to cap successful debut seasons in style.
Edge (34-3) will enter ranked No. 4 in his weight class with Allen (28-6) checking in at No. 6.
“I think both of them can make some pretty good noise,” SA coach Darren Gilfilen said. “They don’t stop wrestling. Those two are hard-working big boys and they don’t stop.
“My first goal is kids placing. Last year all we had place were seniors. Especially the freshmen — if they can go down there and place, that’d be great.”
Elsewhere among the Kanawha Valley contingent in Class AAA, George Washington’s Hayden Stone (170) and Hurricane’s Treven Taylor (145) are both ranked fifth in their respective weight classes.
In Class AA-A, Sissonville’s Gavin Shamblin (second, 220 pounds) and Nitro’s Will Frampton (fourth, heavyweight) will try to cap their careers with strong showings.