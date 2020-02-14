COAL CITY — Herbert Hoover wrestling coach Richard Harper doesn’t like the trend that had been developing since his team joined Class AA-A Region 3 three years ago.
“We’re tired of finishing third in the region every year,” Harper said. “It’s getting to be a bad habit.”
Region 3 has belonged to Independence and Greenbrier West for some time, but the Huskies took strides in changing that Friday night.
Hoover scored 62 points on the first night to take a two-point lead over Greenbrier West. The Huskies have 11 wrestlers in the semifinals.
“We’ve had a good round so far,” Harper said. “Semifinals tomorrow morning, so that’s a huge round for points. Still a long ways to go. So far not too bad.”
The Huskies have always been a wild card as the only Region 3 team not located in the coalfields. Harper is mixed on whether that has any sort of impact.
“Yes and no,” he said. “No, because the wrestling community, we all travel all over West Virginia. So it doesn’t really matter where we go to compete. That’s what’s nice about wrestling. All the coaches know each other and we’re all friends, until we have to compete against each other. But to come up here and be the only Kanawha County team to compete against the Coalfield [is different].”
Hoover put everyone on notice with a 39-38 dual victory at Independence on Dec. 19.
“I don’t like making predictions. Kids are kids,” Harper said. “I think we have them prepared. They know what’s expected and we’re in the hunt. That’s all you can ask for.”
Independence is third with 45 points. Rounding out the top five are Shady Spring (43) and Liberty (40).
The semifinals and first round of consolations will start at 10 a.m.