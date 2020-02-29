HUNTINGTON — By the time the lights dropped for Saturday night’s championship matches at Mountain Health Arena, about all that was still in question was crowning individual champions.
The team races had long since been in hand.
Parkersburg South was on its way to claiming a sixth straight Class AAA title, Point Pleasant already sewn up its second straight Class AA-A title and Greenbrier West had a significant lead as well in its quest to defend its Class A championship.
At press time, through six title matches, the Patriots’ 262 points put them 691/2 ahead of second-place Wheeling Park (1921/2) and Point had a commanding 1481/2-point gap over second-place Braxton County with the Big Blacks accumulating 2541/2 points already. West’s 77 points had the Cavaliers 30 points ahead of second-place Ritchie County in Class A. There is no separate Class A tournament bracket, but the SSAC crowns a team champion in that class.
As for the Kanawha Valley contingent, Riverside entered the three-day event’s final session in fifth with 108 points in Class AAA and had slipped to sixth as of press time.
The Warriors’ Austin Chapman was scheduled to compete in the Class AAA heavyweight title bout against Jamie Kilmer from Musselman, with one last chance to give Riverside more team points.
Chapman was one of six Valley grapplers scheduled to compete in championship matches Saturday. George Washington’s Thomas Hartley was up first, falling in a narrow 4-2 decision to Parkersburg South’s Brayden Johnson in the 132-pound weight class. Hartley was a state champion two years ago as a freshman at 106 pounds and though he fell just short of returning to that form on Saturday, rebounded nicely from a year ago when he missed the podium.
Johnson was a state champion at 120 pounds a year ago.
With individual bouts starting with the 126-pound class and working up, Ben Kee (160 pounds) from Herbert Hoover was next in line and he finally put the Kanawha Valley on the board with a 4-0 win over Zac Samson from Point Pleasant.
For Kee, a senior, it was quite a high note to end a four-year pursuit of state gold.
“It’s a good feeling; no one is ever going to be able to take it away,” Kee said.
It was also an exclamation point on a relatively disappointing week for the Huskies. Kee’s win put Hoover into solo possession of ninth place at press time after the Huskies entered the week ranked fifth in the wvmat.com Class AA state rankings.
But Kee’s title gave the Huskies their first since Pat Nary won at 215 pounds in 2011 and coach Richard Harper said it immediately motivated the rest of his team — made up of all underclassmen — to get back to work.
“He’s just a fighter, he brings leadership to the program,” Harper said. “He’s a winner and the other kids are feeding off of him. They’re ready for next year already. They saw that he could do it and now they believe they can do it.”
St. Albans’ Elijah Edge was slated to take on Erick Brothers of Wheeling Park at 182 pounds just after press time. Also slated to represent the Kanawha Valley were Gavin Shamblin of Sissonville, who was scheduled to take on Greenbrier West’s Noah Brown at 220 pounds. Will Frampton of Nitro was set to take on Fairmont Senior’s Zach Frazier at heavyweight.