COAL CITY — Independence has battled injury and illness literally all season long. Cliff Warden heard it everywhere he went.
“Some of the old alumni, Timmy Justice, even Jeremy Hart, were like, ‘Are you ever going to get it together?’” Warden said. “I was like, ‘Stay tuned.’”
The big reveal came Saturday at the Class AA-A Region 3 tournament.
For the first time all year, the Patriots had all 13 wrestlers at their disposal. And all 13 qualified for the state tournament as Independence ran past Herbert Hoover for its ninth regional championship in 10 seasons.
Independence had nine wrestlers in the finals and six won championships, highlighted by Most Outstanding Wrestler Judah Price at 150 pounds. Price (45-2) was 3-0 with three pins.
Other individual champs for the Patriots were Dillon Perdue (106), Caelyb Nichols (144), Jesse Adams (165), Colten Caron (175) and Josh Hart (190).
The Patriots finished with 255.5 points, easily outdistancing the runner-up Huskies (195). Hoover, which provided the only blemish to the Patriots’ decade of region dominance in 2020, had two champions in Mac Payne (126) and Andrew Rollyson (157).
“In order to beat Independence, we knew we were going to have to win some semifinal matches and get some kids there,” Herbert Hoover coach Richard Harper said. “From 106 to about 132 we were hoping to get a pretty good draw there and get those guys into the finals. We knew if we did that, we’d have a shot at Independence. But we had a couple of hiccups there in the first round, so we knew that wasn’t going to happen.
“So then our goal kind of switched to, ‘OK, let’s get guys qualified for the state tournament.’”
That’s what they did. The Huskies will send 11 to the state tournament March 2-4 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Greenbrier West finished third with 181.5 points and qualified eight for the Class A state tournament. Winning titles were Tucker Lilly (120), Clayton Robinson (132) and Cole Vandall (215).
Shady Spring (fourth, 129) didn’t have any individual champions but will send seven wrestlers to Huntington, including Brooklynn McClure (106), who is the first Shady girl to qualify for two state tournaments.
Nicholas County freshman Luke Kelly won his first regional championship, continuing a competitive series with Shady Spring’s Walker Furrow and winning 15-8 for the 113 title. The Grizzlies’ Caleb Burns also won at 138 as Nicholas finished fifth (118) and qualified six.
PikeView’s Marcus Matney rounded out the state champs at 285.