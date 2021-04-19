HUNTINGTON — Mac Payne, a freshman, isn’t performing on the mat for St. Albans like it’s his first year. Same could be said for Saige Walls, freshman at George Washington.
Payne won two matches on April 10 to win the Class AAA Region 3 championship at 106 pounds. He entered the 74th West Virginia state tournament at Mountain Health Arena as the No. 5 wrestler in his class in the latest rankings.
Walls also won twice in Region 3 to prevail at 120. He went 2-0 Monday in the state’s opening rounds.
Payne won two matches by pinfall Monday in the opening round and quarterfinal sessions. He won by a 5-2 decision over Cody Chapman of Hurricane in the quarterfinal session. The two, in different regions now, used to be partners on a travel team.
“It’s different from middle school,” Payne said Monday afternoon after his quarterfinal win. “You wrestle every other day. Main goal here was to place.”
Payne knows about winning. He helped Elkview Middle School win the Kanawha Valley middle school title last year. He scored two wins by pin to take the title at 84 pounds.
Walls missed eighth grade at John Adams due to passing out during a match, suffering paralysis, and taking an extended period to recover. Some thought wrestling was over. Not him.
“He’s come so far,” Patriots coach Alex Neal said. “He’ll be one of those kids who in two or three years you think, ‘how long have I got to deal with him?’ He comes ready to work all the time.”
“Feel pretty good,” Walls said. “I’ve put in the work.”
Payne and Walls had hectic first years thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The season got off to a late start. The state tournament has been split into Class AAA for two days and Class AA-A for two days. Scheduled matches got called off right and left due to health or COVID-19 protocols and tracing.
“I feel confident. You just never knew what was going to happen,” Payne said.
“Physically I’m getting stronger,” Walls said. “At first it was a lot mental. Things are different.”
Payne’s used a reversal, takedown and escape to get the winning five points and did what was necessary to contain Chapman.
“He’s been around a long time,” St. Albans coach Daren Gilfilen said. “He has what it takes.”
Payne’s record is 16-4 with two losses coming to Brady Roberts of Region 4 champion Parkersburg South. Next up for Payne is Matthew Dolan of Region 2 champ Spring Mills in one semifinal Tuesday morning. Dolan is 17-0. Roberts is in the other semifinal.
“We’ve had a hard time getting all our matches,” Gilfilen said. “You work to get ready to go for this.”
Walls has a semifinal date Friday with Region 4 winner Devin Easton of Parkersburg South. The two split matches during the regular season.
“He’s had some rough issues. You have to admire how he’s come back,” Neal said.
Also at 120, Moses Eades, a freshman from St. Albans, won twice Monday to get a semifinal date against Joe Riggs of Huntington.
Elijah Edge, a sophomore, won twice for St. Albans by pinfall to reach the semifinals at 182. He’ll take on Hunter Nixon of Wheeling Park. Edge finished runner-up at 182 last year.
“Every match I think that kid is good, keep going,” said Edge, who is unbeaten. “Next match. It was difficult last year. They didn’t know my name. They know me now. Losing last year showed me how to handle things on the big stage.”
Edge said he might get unorthodox at times and there’s a reason.
“Funky stuff. It’s paid off,” he said of some of the moves he uses. “Take what I can.”
Long range, Edge wants the Red Dragons to close the gap on Class AAA power Parkersburg South, which was going for a seventh straight state title.
“We want to pass them,” Edge said.
Parkersburg South, seeking a seventh straight state title, leads with 119 points. Spring Mills is second with 92.