HUNTINGTON — St. Albans may not have come close to a team championship in the 75th West Virginia state high school wrestling tournament Saturday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Sophomore Matthew McAfee gave the Red Dragon faithful a show, though, as he pinned Wheeling Park freshman Jack Lowe at 1:40 to win the 126-pound individual title in Class AAA.
McAfee was one of four Kanawha Valley wrestlers to claim individual titles.
He was joined at the top of the medal stand by Nitro’s Braxton Smith (Class AA-A, 132 pounds), Sissonville’s Tate Britton (AA-A, 195) and Herbert Hoover’s Mason Atkinson (AA-A, 285).
“I’ve been training for it all season, I’ve been focusing,” McAfee said. “Once you get out there on the mat it just feels like you’re watching a movie. It just feels like you’re right beside yourself. It’s amazing. Everything I’ve worked for for 13 years, I gotta thank my coaches Daren [Gilfilen], Jeff [Spradling], Greg Humphries. It’s just great for it to finally pay off.”
Nitro senior Smith earned his title with a 5-1 win over Doddridge County junior Riley Curran in the third period.
“I’ve been working for this dream ever since I was little, 4 years old,” Smith said. “Freshman year, I broke my arm, sophomore year I broke my arm again. Junior year, I came here and got fifth place. Senior year I finally came out on top. It’s amazing. Best feeling ever.”
Sissonville’s Britton made some history as he earned the his school’s first state title since 1997 with an 11-7 decision over Braxton County’s Colton Moore.
“I feel great, I wrestled hard,” Britton said. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears. I’ve been working since I was 6 years old when I started. All the hard work has paid off. I’m the first champ since 1997.”
“We’ve had finalists but that’s the first one to win it [since 1997],” Sissonville coach Ronnie Burdette said. “We’re out of our minds. We’re thrilled. He’s worked hard for me for four years. He’s my baby cousin too so it means a little bit.”
Herbert Hoover’s Atkinson earned the Class AA-A 285-poind title with a pin over Point Pleasant’s Kolten Weaver.
Winfield junior Logan Howell was the Class AA-A 182-pound runner-up as he was pinned by Cameron’s Ian Bush at 1:31. Riverside senior Zach Holstion was the runner-up in Class AAA 170 pounds as he was pinned by Parkersburg South sophomore Gage Wright at 3:00.
Wheeling Park won the Class AAA team title with 207.5 points, ending Parkersburg South’s run of seven straight championships. University was the runner-up (176), Spring Mills earned third (155.5), Huntington was fourth (126) and Parkersburg South finished fifth (116).
In Class AA-A, Point Pleasant earned the team title with 233 points and Cameron came in second with 116.5 points. Cameron was the Class A team with the highest point total.
In third place in AA-A was Fairmont Senior (116.5), Independence was fourth (110) and Herbert Hoover was fifth (85).