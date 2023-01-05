Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling championships are set for Friday at Parkersburg High and multiple local wrestlers are No. 1 seeds in their respective weight classes. 

Ben McComas of George Washington is the No. 1 seed at 113 pounds and Riverside's Josh Sergent is the top seed at 120.