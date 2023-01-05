Prep wrestling: MSAC tournament set for Friday at Parkersburg High Staff report Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling championships are set for Friday at Parkersburg High and multiple local wrestlers are No. 1 seeds in their respective weight classes. Ben McComas of George Washington is the No. 1 seed at 113 pounds and Riverside's Josh Sergent is the top seed at 120.St. Albans will be well represented with five No. 1 seeds: Matthew McAfee (132), Moses Eades (144), Will James (157), Elijah Edge (165) and Jaron Allen (215). In addition to GW, Riverside and St. Albans, participating schools include Cabell Midland, Capital, Huntington, Hurricane, Parkersburg, South Charleston and Spring Valley.Wrestling begins at 4:30 p.m. on three mats with no breaks until the finals. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesEnergy bills pushed for upcoming legislative session look beyond coalJustice to announce tax cuts in State of the State addressBoys basketball: St. Albans downs Capital 70-65 on the roadCharleston building sold to Ohio developerWood to serve as interim Charleston city managerBoys basketball: George Washington comes from behind to defeat South Charleston 65-51WVU basketball: Suemnick provided solid minutes for Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma StateDear Abby: Discovery of family secret troubles surviving relativeGoodwin proposes $15 minimum wage for city workers, housing for mental health providers Hoppy Kercheval: Good and bad news for WV population (Opinion)