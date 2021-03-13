HUNTINGTON — Parkersburg South left with the championship trophy in the 44th WSAZ Invitational wrestling tournament, which wrapped up Saturday afternoon at Huntington High’s Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.
Patriots coach Shaun Smith tempered the enthusiasm due to the way his team performed Saturday. The top concern was an 0-for-4 day in the finals.
“It was just a tough day. We have good kids in the upper weights,” Smith said. “It was not our day. We did not wrestle well. We’ve got to get tougher, push each other more.”
Parkersburg South won the limited-field event due with 231 points. Point Pleasant, with a strong second day thanks to a 3-1 mark in the finals, took second with 213. It should make for an interesting dual match on March 23. The Big Blacks face Wheeling Park, another Class AAA heavyweight, on Tuesday.
“We put a better product on the mat today,” Big Blacks coach John Bonecutter said. “We closed the gap a little. They’re in the driver’s seat. Should be fun in two weeks.”
University was third with 116 points and St. Albans fourth with 111.
Cabell Midland had the immediate area’s lone champion, Logan Fischer at 195 pounds.
One of the best matches was the final at 160, where two-time Class AA state champ Justin Bartee from Point Pleasant edged three-time Class AAA state champ Gavin Ouicho in overtime 2-1.
“Maybe the two best wrestlers in the state,” Bonecutter said. “It’ll be worth the price of admission to seeing them in the rematch.”
“Our kid didn’t wrestle his match,” Smith said. “We let him dictate.”
Fischer beat Point Pleasant’s Brayden Connolly 5-1 for the title.
“Feels good to win this one,” Fischer said. “Should’ve pinned him. Had him on his back. We’re a young team. We all go back and work to get better.”
Huntington coach Rob Archer wanted to see this event continue regardless of circumstances.
“Like to keep the tradition going,” he said. “Do what we’re allowed to do within the rules. It’s hard to go into the state without a tournament. They need a tournament. This is a super tough regional.”
COVID-19 protocols are in effect. The SSAC has set rules for wrestlers to follow. One was the season start pushed back to March. Usually the largest tournament nationally, this time the field featured just eight teams. There are no out-of-state teams. Ohio and Kentucky schools are wrapping up their seasons now.
The middle school division, normally held at the same time, has been scheduled for next weekend with a limited field at Huntington High.
The Mountain Health Arena is the usual site for this tournament, but it got shifted to Archer-Lucas Gymnasium because of guidelines setting crowd sizes. It is limited here and only wrestlers competing are allowed in. Wrestlers from the seven weight classes contested Friday night were not present. Mats were sanitized between each session.
Awards went to top four in each weight class. Four referees worked the event.