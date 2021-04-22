HUNTINGTON — Point Pleasant put an exclamation point on the strange 2021 wrestling season Thursday night.
The Black Knights clinched their third consecutive Class AA-A state title in Thursday’s first session, then went 6-2 in the evening championship round to match the state record shared by Oak Glen (2000) and Independence (2017).
“We wrestled well,” Point Pleasant coach John Bonecutter said right before the finals in the 74th West Virginia state tournament at Mountain State Arena. “The product we put on the mat I like.”
Point Pleasant, with 10 placers overall, totaled 247.5 points. Fairmont Senior took second place with 112. Braxton County took third place with 99 points, followed by Independence (98), Oak Glen (87), Berkeley Springs (80) and Herbert Hoover (74).
The Black Knights didn’t have much time to celebrate. The team has members competing in a national tournament next week in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and headed that way after the tournament.
“It’s great until tomorrow morning,” Bonecutter said of the feeling. “We’re already looking to next year.”
Parker Henderson started the run for the Black Knights with a pinfall win at 113 pounds.
“Set the tone,” Henderson said. “That’s always the goal. I like being the first one out.”
Isaac Short won by decision at 126 to finish unbeaten (25-0) on the season. Chris Smith followed with a 2-0 win over Kolbie Hamilton of Fairmont Senior at 132.
Derek Raike was all business from the start of the 145-pound title match and took an 18-2 technical fall over Hunter Kuhn of North Marion.
“Not what I fully wanted, but I’m happy with what I got,” Raike said after winning his third state championship. “This is what we’ve been working for. I’m thankful. It sets up No. 4.”
Mitchell Freeman won by pin at 152 pounds and Justin Bartee prevailed by technical fall in the 160-pound division to complete an undefeated season (26-0).
Point Pleasant came close in its two losses in the finals. Blake Boyers of East Fairmont beat Mackandle Freeman 3-0 at 138 and Peyton Thompson of Berkeley Springs defeated Wyatt Wilson 3-1 at 170.
“I’m elated for the six who won,” Bonecutter said. “I’m heartbroken for the two who lost. We all put in so much time.”
Raike locked up the team championship when he won his semifinal match by pinfall early session.
Two Black Knights placed earlier in the day in the consolation round. Taking sixth place were Nathan Wood at 106 pounds and Nick Ball at 285.
“We wrestled OK,” Bonecutter said. “Some spots didn’t do what we’d hoped. We need to finish this off. Eight in the finals. I’ll take it.”
There were times when a Point Pleasant wrestler lost and the small number of fans on hand cheered loudly.
“It’s us against the state right now,” Bonecutter said. “It’s a sign of respect. I remember Oak Glen, Independence and our first run. All would cheer when you lose.”
Several Kanawha Valley wrestlers placed Thursday in the consolation finals: Austin High, Sissonville, fourth place, 113 pounds; Dylan Corbin, Herbert Hoover, sixth, 120; Tyler Teel, Herbert Hoover, fifth, 126; Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover, sixth, 145; Wyatt Baldwin, Herbert Hoover, fourth, 152; Dillon Taylor, Poca, third, 195; Tate Britton, Sissonville, fourth. 195; Zack Paxton, Herbert Hoover, sixth; 195; Mason Atkinson, Herbert Hoover, fourth, 220.