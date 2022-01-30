HUNTINGTON -- There is no overall champion crowned in the WSAZ Invitational wrestling tournament.
If there was, Point Pleasant would have hit the daily double Saturday night in the 44th annual event at Mountain Health Arena.
The Big Blacks finished with 200.5 points to lead the big field and also the Class AA teams. It so happens Point Pleasant is defending West Virginia Class AA-A state champion and it would appear headed to a repeat when the state tournament is held March 3-5 at Mountain Health Arena.
Big Blacks coach John Bonecutter expressed mixed emotions after the event ended Saturday night. Point Pleasant had two champs and seven placers overall.
“I’m glad we won,” he said. “This was a good weekend to wrestle. The coaches can see what needs to be fixed and we’re going to fix it.”
Bonecutter, who was minus two starters, said a strong quarterfinal round Saturday got the Big Blacks rolling.
“The quarters was kind of a breakthrough,” he said. “We got it going. From there on, it was up and down. Lose some we should’ve won. You’ve got to be ready. Stay humble, stay focused.”
Point Pleasant’s champs were Conner Blessing at 120 pounds and Derek Raike at 152. Gunner Andrick was runner-up at 126.
Parkersburg South, defending West Virginia Class AAA state champ, emerged with the most points in that class in a close battle with Woodrow Wilson. The Patriots had 193.5 points to 176.5 for the Flying Eagles.
The Patriots produced two champions. Robert Shockey beat Zack Holstion of Riverside at 170 pounds and Gage Wright prevailed at 182. Both won by decision.
Patriots coach Shaun Smith would like similar results at the state, but knows he’ll have to catch up on Wheeling Park and University, both of Region 1.
“I’ll take better,” he said looking ahead to the state. “It’s been back and forth. We’ve been inconsistent. We need everyone to wrestle at their best to have a shot.”
Roselle Park, a team from New Jersey, won Class A with 163 points. The Panthers also had two champs. Mayson Harris won at 132 and Angel Mejia at 138. Cameron was second with 126 points.
Christiansburg, a Virginia power, had three winners and placed fifth in Class AAA with 143 points. Blue Demons who finished No. 1 were Luke Roble at 145, Parker Ferrell at 220 and Alden Lacoma at heavyweight.
Ripley took home the top spot in middle school competition with 243 points. Mountaineer followed with 221. For individuals, Milton's Mason Ramsey was the only local to win with is 4-0 decision over Eliah Moore of Braxton in the finals.