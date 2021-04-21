HUNTINGTON — Point Pleasant coaches and wrestlers know the target is squarely on them in the 74th West Virginia state wrestling tournament at Mountain Health Arena.
The Black Knights are seeking a third straight Class AA-A title, and after the record they’ve compiled this season, it’s easy to understand why they’re heavy favorites.
Point Pleasant wrestlers try to downplay the overwhelming favorite tag.
“The way I look at it is it’s another tournament,” Derek Raike said Wednesday after scoring a pinfall win in the quarterfinal round. “Some of the freshmen, it’s their first time and you can tell.”
“The way I look at it is I’m very grateful and blessed to be here with all that has happened this year,” Black Knights coach John Bonecutter said. “What we want to do is put a good product out there, be consistent.”
Point Pleasant racked up 115.5 points to lead Class AA-A. Braxton County and Fairmont Senior follow with 57 each.
Point Pleasant breezed to victory in the Class AA-A Region 4 tournament held April 9-10. The Black Knights piled up 344 points, had 12 winners and 14 state qualifiers. Winfield was second with 174 points.
“We did pretty good,” Raike said. “It is what it is. If you don’t wrestle like coach wants you to wrestle, you’ll hear about it.”
Point Pleasant had six state champs a year ago to join Oak Glen (2000) and Independence (2017) with six state winners at one meet. The winning total of 266.5 points was the second largest in Class AA-A history going back to 1976. Oak Glen totaled 269.5 in 2000.
This season has been crazy with the coronavirus pandemic and all the subsequent protocols. Teams battled through injuries, quarantines, contract tracing and school just to compete.
“The old dogs, as I call them, wrestled well,” Bonecutter said of his veterans. “A few had some letdowns. Put it on me not getting them ready.”
Point Pleasant had nine wrestlers make Thursday morning’s semifinal round. They are Parker Henderson, 113; Isaac Short, 126; Chris Smith, 132; Mackandle Freeman, 138; Raike, 145; Mitchell Freeman, 152; Justin Bartee, 160; Wyatt Wilson, 170; and Nick Ball, 285.
This is the first event at Mountain Health Arena with a live crowd in more than a year. There is social distancing and coaches and the few spectators allowed wear masks at all times.
“Been tough, but we’ve come this far,” Raike said.
“It is what it is,” Bonecutter said. “Keep scrapping. Put the brakes on they catch you.”
This the 13th time in 14 years Point Pleasant has reached double figures in state entries. This is the third straight year and fourth overall where all 14 wrestlers qualified.
Four Kanawha Valley wrestlers advanced to Thursday morning’s semifinals, including three from Herbert Hoover, which stands in fourth place after Wednesday’s rounds.
Wyatt Baldwin (152 pounds), Zach Paxton (195) and Mason Atkinson (220) will be in the semifinals for the Huskies. Sissonville’s Austin High also reached the semis in the 113-pound class.