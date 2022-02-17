Qualifying for the state high school wrestling tournament gets underway with regional tournaments across the state Friday and Saturday.
Class AA-A regionals will be two-day events Friday and Saturday, while the AAA regionals are scheduled for Saturday.
The top four finishers in each weight class in each regional qualify for the state tournament, scheduled for March 3-5 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Here's a look at the regionals involving Kanawha Valley schools.
Class AAA Region 3, Saturday at Riverside High School
St. Albans, No. 8 in the latest wvmat.com Class AAA team rankings, brings two defending state champions to the nine-team regional -- Elijah Edge and Moses Eads.
Edge won the 182-pound state title last year as a sophomore and returns to defend the crown in that classification this year, while Eads will wrestle in the 132-pound class at the regional after winning the championship at 120 pounds in 2021.
Eads is ranked No. 1 in the state at 132 pounds by wvmat.com, while sophomore teammate Matthew McAfee is top-ranked at 126. Other St. Albans wrestlers ranked among the top eight in the state are sophomore Mac Payne (5th, 113 pounds), senior Colton Spradling (4th, 145), junior Will James (6th, 152), Edge (5th, 182) and junior Jerrod Allen (4th, 220).
Host Riverside comes in with five wrestlers ranked among the top eight in the state: junior Josh Sergent (6th, 113 pounds), junior David Pomeroy (6th, 132), senior Kaleb Ramirez (3rd, 138), senior Joseph Cook (5th, 145) and senior Zachary Holstion (2nd, 170).
George Washington lists three ranked wrestlers in the regional, led by Saige Wells, a sophomore ranked No. 4 at 138 pounds. Wells won the 2021 regional title at 120 pounds before losing to Eads in the state championship match.
Other GW ranked wrestlers in the regional are freshman Ben McComas (4th, 106 pounds) and senior Seth Anderson (4th, 195).
Capital, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, South Charleston and Woodrow Wilson will also be competing Saturday at Riverside.
Class AAA Region 4, Saturday at Hurricane High School
Defending state champion Parkersburg South is again the team to beat in this eight-team regional, which also includes Hurricane, Cabell Midland, Huntington, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Ripley and Spring Valley.
The host Redskins have three ranked wrestlers competing: junior Lucas Talley (2nd, 138 pounds), junior Kameron Phillips (7th, 160) and senior Gage Bailey (8th, 170).
Class AA-A Region 4, Friday and Saturday at the Jackson County Armory, Millwood
Sissonville is the Kanawha Valley's top team in this 17-team, two-day regional.
The Indians have five state-ranked wrestlers in the regional, led by senior Tate Britton, who's ranked No. 1 at 195 pounds. Other ranked wrestlers for Sissonville are junior JoJo High (5th, 106 pounds), senior Lakenzie Whittington (8th, 113), sophomore Austin High (6th, 120) and senior Hunter Burdette (5th, 170).
Winfield comes to the regional with four state-ranked wrestlers: junior Jacob Schilling (7th, 113 pounds), sophomore Noah Mace (7th, 132), junior Logan Howell (3rd, 182) and junior Zander Huffman (4th, 220).
Nitro brings senior Braxton Smith (3rd, 132 pounds), senior Braxton Leyda (8th, 138) and junior Scott Wortsell (7th, 220).
Buffalo's lone ranked wrestler in the regional is senior Daylan Riley, who's No. 8 in the 285-pound class.
Point Pleasant, the defending Class AA-A state champion, is the prohibitive favorite to win the team title in Region 4. Also in the field are Poca, Calhoun County, Chapmanville, Logan, Man, Mingo Central, Parkersburg Catholic, Ravenswood, St. Joseph Central, Wahama, Williamstown and Wirt County.
Class AA-A Region 3, Friday and Saturday at Independence High School
Herbert Hoover, ranked No. 8 in Class AA-A by wvmat.com, is the Kanawha Valley's lone representative in this regional, and the Huskies come in with five ranked wrestlers.
Tops among them are senior Mason Atkinson, who's ranked No. 2 at 285 pounds, and 120-pound senior Dylan Corbin, the defending regional champion who's ranked No. 5 this season.
Hoover's other ranked wrestlers are sophomore Jonathan Cottrell (8th, 126 pounds), junior Andrew Rollyson (8th, 152) and senior Wyatt Baldwin (6th, 160).
Other schools competing in the 14-team regional are No. 3-ranked and host Independence, Bluefield, Greenbrier West, Liberty Raleigh, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Nicholas County, PikeView, Richwood, River View, Shady Spring, Webster County and Wyoming East.