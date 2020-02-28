HUNTINGTON — The leaders began to separate themselves from the rest of the pack during Friday’s two sessions at the 73rd West Virginia state wrestling tournament at Mountain Health Arena.
By day’s end, the state finals in the 14 weight classes of both the Class AAA and Class AA-A divisions were set for Saturday’s evening session.
Parkersburg South took a firm lead in Class AAA with 202 points, while Point Pleasant posted 230 points to make it a foregone conclusion that it will repeat as Class AA state champion. Greenbrier West opened its lead in Class A to 68 and held a comfortable lead over Moorefield’s 43 points. There is no separate Class A tournament, but the SSAC crowns a champion in that division.
Riverside’s Austin Chapman won an 8-3 decision to earn his way to the state championship in the 285-pound class, where he will meet Jamie Kilmer (Musselman). Chapman is one of six Kanawha Valley athletes gunning for a state title on Saturday.
The Kanawha Valley’s other AAA finalists are George Washington’s Thomas Hartley at 132 pounds, who will face Parkersburg South’s Brayden Johnson, and St. Albans’ Elijah Edge, who meets Eric Brothers of Wheeling Park at 182. In Class AA-A, Herbert Hoover’s Ben Kee made the finals at 160 pounds and will square off with Zac Samson of Point Pleasant; Gavin Shamblin of Sissonville reached the title match at 220 and meets Noah Brown of Greenbrier West; and Nitro’s Will Frampton wrestles Fairmont Senior’s Zach Frazier in the 285-pound title match.
Riverside’s Zach Holstion (145) lost his bid to join teammate Chapman in the finals, falling in the semifinals to Steven Mitchell of Wheeling Park by major decision 11-1. Hartley of GW beat University’s Dom Parker in the semifinals 11-6.
The evening session that will determine the state champions begins at 6.
Point Pleasant’s lead came despite the taste of defeat. The Big Blacks’ Mackandle Freeman was pinned in his 113-pound class quarterfinal match by Ritchie County’s Brady Layman and Brady Connolly was defeated in the 182 class by Colton Hovermale of Lincoln.
Freeman, a sophomore who won the Class AA Region 4 championship, bounced back to win his first match in the consolation bracket to keep his hopes alive to make the all-state team.
The Big Blacks, though, sent Parker Henderson (106), Isaac Short (120), Christopher Smith (126), Derek Raike (132), Justin Bartee (138), Mitchell Freeman (145), Wyatt Wilson (152), Zac Samson (160) and Juan Marquez (195) all to the state finals.
Huntington dropped as low as ninth in the team standings and then rallied to stand in fourth place when the day concluded. The Highlanders, runner-up in Class AAA Region 4, still had state championship individual hopes alive with Jaishawn Lyles (106) and A.J. Dempsey (170).
Lyles started Friday’s evening session with a win over Matthew Dolan of Spring Mills by 4-1 decision to earn a spot in the final of the 106 weight class, where he will face Brady Roberts of Parkersburg South on Saturday. Dempsey punched his ticket to the state championship with a pin of Wheeling Park’s Adam Angel.
Cabell Midland’s Jackson Stewart’s bid to earn a berth in the 106-pound finale was cut short by Roberts. Nate Neale became the last hope for the Knights and earned his way to the state championship with a 16-6 major decision over University’s Elijah Wellings-Osha.
After losing all of its matches the first day, Spring Valley wrestlers found success in the consolation bracket. Eian Harper picked up a pair of wins in the consolation bracket of the 126-pound weight class.
Ripley got finals berths from Brent Haskins (120), who will face Parkersburg’s Garret Donahue for the state championship.
The final day of the tournament will begin with a morning session that starts at 10:30 — the consolation bracket matches to decide all-state spots.