HUNTINGTON — Moses Eads of St. Albans entered the 44th WSAZ Invitational as the No. 1 seed at 132 pounds. He handled that lofty ranking well Friday when he won by pin over Evan Bartholow of East Fairmont and Ryan Muktar of Woodrow Wilson in the first two rounds.
“It feels good,” he said of getting top billing. “I feel I deserve it. This is a lot different. I like the big tournaments. You’re always on the go.”
Eads came in with a 37-0 record. The Red Dragons, once ranked No. 2 in Class AAA in the West Virginia Coaches Poll, are No. 5 now. Wheeling Park is No. 1, followed by University and Spring Mills. Defending state champ Parkersburg South checks in at sixth.
Despite snow early Friday morning, the tournament went on as scheduled. Action resumes Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mountain Health Arena.
Many of the wrestlers Eads sees here he’s already encountered in previous duals or tournaments. Then there are newcomers from Staunton River (Va.), Skyline (Va.), Christiansburg (Va.) and Roselle Park (N.J.).
“I don’t think about it, I don’t worry about it,” he said of the competition. “Get a little more nervous when you face someone you haven’t seen.”
Eads, his teammates and West Virginia competitors see this event as a good tuneup for the West Virginia state meet, scheduled the first weekend in March at Mountain Health Arena.
“To win this might be better than the state,” Eads said. “There’s real competition here.”
Saige Walls from George Washington also went 2-0 Friday at 138 pounds. He’s the No. 4 seed here.
“Everyone’s beatable,” Wells said. “Whoever is in front of me I wrestle toe to toe.”
Walls has been in the finals in each tournament he’s competed. He won at Winner’s Choice and Big Blue Invitational in Christiansburg, Virginia.
George Washington coach Alex Neal is happy being back here after a one-year break due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the event was split over two weekends at Huntington High. High schools went first, then middle schools the following weekend.
“Look at this,” Neal said in scanning the arena landscape. “It’s so good here. It’s a dry run for the state, to see where you’re at. It’s the closest thing we’ve got to simulate it.”
Neal found out how difficult things might be early when his 106-pounder lost to a wrestler from New Roselle, New Jersey.
“Shows you what you’re up against,” Neal said. “Run into a guy like that. You do the best you can.”
Winning
Here’s a rundown on Kanawha Valley wrestlers still in the winners brackets by Friday night’s deadline:
106, Jojo High, Sissonville
113, Josh Sergent, Riverside
120, Austin High, Sissonville; Dylan Corbin, Herbert Hoover
126, Josh Slack, Riverside
132, Moses Eads, St. Albans; Braxton Smith, Nitro
138, Kaleb Ramirez, Riverside; Saige Walls, George Washington
145, Colton Spradling, St. Albans
152, Will James, St. Albans
160, Gavin Legg, Winfield; Wyatt Baldwin, Herbert Hoover
170, Hunter Burdette, Sissonville; Zach Holstion, Riverside
182, Logan Howell, Winfield; Elijah Edge, St. Albans
195, Seth Anderson, George Washington; Tate Britton, Sissonville
220, Jarron Allen, St. Albans; Seth Worstell, Nitro; Zander Huffman, Sissonville
285, Mason Atkinson, Herbert Hoover
Top 10 team standings
1, University, 102; 2. Parkersburg South, 101; 3. Woodrow Wilson, 89; 4. Point Pleasant, 87; 5. Braxton, 80; 6. Staunton River, 78; 7. Fairmont Senior, 76.5; 8. Cabell Midland, 72; 9. Huntington, 71.5; 10. St. Albans, 71.
Complete scores, standings at wvmat.com.