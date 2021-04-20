HUNTINGTON — Elijah Edge of St. Albans capped off an unbeaten prep wrestling season when he registered a hard-earned 2-0 win over Quran Misner of Huntington in the 182-pound championship match at the state tournament Tuesday night at Mountain Health Arena.
Edge, who had to work to get past Misner for a 4-3 win in the WSAZ Invitational finals about a month ago, got his two points in the first period and then kept Misner at bay to complete the season with a 22-0 record.
“Be aggressive, not get taken down,” Edge said. “To finish unbeaten is a big relief. I’ve got to work now, come back even stronger.”
Edge admits he isn’t sure how he even got the two points.
“To be honest, I don’t know how I got two,” Edge said. “Had to control him to beat him. He’s a really good wrestler. He can keep it up six minutes.”
Coach Daren Gilfilen said his sophomore did what was needed.
“That’s him,” Gilfilen said of Edge, who does have an unusual style. “He rode him out. For a sophomore, he looked good.”
Edge’s teammate, Moses Eads, had a reversal of fortune in the finals at 120 pounds against Saige Walls of George Washington.
Walls pinned Eads in the finals in the Region 3 tournament on April 10. In the rematch in the AAA state finals, Eads got the upper hand at the start and rolled to an 8-3 win.
“He had a bad day,” Gilfilen said of Eads and the showing in the regional finals. “He showed up [this time].”
Eads stayed in control match and led 7-1 late before Walls got a reversal.
“I got tired. I didn’t want to get scored on,” Eads said. “This is sweet.”
Gilfilen said his freshman was all business from the start.
“He works hard,” Gilfilen said. “He’s worked on the head lock and catching the leg.”
George Washington coach Alex Neal saluted the effort from Eads.
“I think Eads showed up,” Neal said. “He came ready to wrestle. Give him credit.”
For St. Albans, Mac Payne was fourth at 106, Matthew McAfee was fourth at 126 and Jarron Allen fifth at 195.
Riverside has Kaleb Ramirez fourth at 138 and Zachery Holstion third at 160.
George Washington’s Brace Mullett was third at 285. Hurricane’s Nicholas Cruickshank was sixth at 132.