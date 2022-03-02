Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

St. Albans’ Elijah Edge (right), wrestling against Bridgeport’s Bryce Carnes during the 2022 WSAZ Invitational tournament, is one of five Red Dragons bringing regional titles with them to the state wrestling tournament, which starts Thursday night at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

Fifty-six Kanawha Valley wrestlers begin their quests for championships when the three-day state tournament begins Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, with St. Albans holding out the best hopes for multiple individual state champions.

The Red Dragons — ranked No. 7 in Class AAA by wvmat.com’s coaches poll — might not challenge for a team championship, but they’ll send nine wrestlers to the 75th annual tournament, including five carrying regional titles with them.

In Class AA-A, Herbert Hoover will have the largest contingent from the Kanawha Valley with 11 qualifiers headed to Huntington, including three regional champions.

Here’s a breakdown of the state qualifiers from the Kanawha Valley, listing name, weight class, school year, 2021-22 record and regional finish:

Class AAA

St. Albans: The five Red Dragons who won Region 3 titles, all underclassmen, are: Matthew Mcafee (126 pounds, sophomore, 40-1), Moses Eads (132, sophomore, 42-1), Colton Spradling (145, junior, 44-8), Elijah Edge (182, junior, 43-7) and Jerron Allen (220, junior, 41-10).

Other state qualifiers from St. Albans are Sam Giordana (120, sophomore, 38-13, second in regional), Will James (152, junior, 41-9, second), Braxton Huffman (138, senior, 21-22, third) and Caitlyn Ash (106, junior, 22-15, fourth).

Riverside: The Warriors qualified eight wrestlers for the state tournament, led by Region 3 champions Kaleb Ramirez (138, senior, 24-8) and Zach Holstion (170, senior, 38-2).

Other qualifiers for Riverside are Josh Sergent (113, junior, 31-12, second), David Pomeroy (132, junior, 31-12, second), Josh Slack (126, senior, 25-12, third), Joseph Cook (145, senior, 24-10, third), Michael Hamilton (152, senior, 24-15, third) and Matt Holderby (195, senior, 27-21, fourth).

Hurricane: The Redskins are sending five wrestlers who qualified out of Region 4: Lucas Talley (138, junior, 34-7, second), Kameron Phillips (160, junior, 15-2, second), Josh Beck (113, senior, 36-12, third), Jacob Ellis (195, junior, 34-10, third) and Haiden Beach (145, junior, 17-28, fourth).

George Washington: The Patriots’ four qualifiers include three Region 3 runners-up: Ben McComas (106, freshman, 38-6), Saige Walls (138, sophomore, 38-5) and Seth Anderson (105, senior, 29-4). Mattie Pauley (120, freshman, 8-16) also qualified with a fourth-place regional finish.

South Charleston: Three Black Eagles qualified with fourth-place finishes in Region 3: Johunn Amburgey (182, freshman, 4-16), Jai-Ernest Keys (220, junior, 21-8) and Nijil Amburgey (285, senior, 12-7).

Class AA-A

Herbert Hoover: The Huskies, ranked No. 8 in the division by wvmat.com, are sending three Region 3 champions: Andrew Rollyson (152, junior, 34-11), Wyatt Baldwin (160, senior, 32-8), and Mason Atkinson (285, senior, 41-4).

The rest of Hoover’s qualifiers are Jonathan Pauley (113, senior, 28-15, second), Dylan Corbin (120, senior, 33-7, second), Joseph White (132, sophomore, 14-7, second), Austin Derringer (195, junior, 25-17, second), Jonathan Cottrell (126, sophomore, 21-23, third), Noah Franklin (138, freshman, 16-2, third), Orion Taylor (106, freshman, 25-13, fourth) and Tyler Spencer (220, senior, 20-13, fourth).

Sissonville: The Indians, ranked No. 7 in AA-A, don’t have a lot of quantity, but they’re deep on quality, with all three of their state qualifiers hoping to land on the medals stand Saturday night.

JoJo High (106, junior, 22-8) and Tate Britton (195, senior, 24-4) come in with Region 4 championships under their belts, and Hunter Burdette (170, senior, 27-10) finished as runner-up at the regional.

Winfield: Seven Generals advanced out of Region 4, led by 182-pound junior Logan Howell, whose 39-3 record includes a Region 4 title.

Also qualifying for Winfield are Gavin Legg (160, senior, 36-10, second), Jacob Schilling (113, junior, 33-8, third), Noah Mace (132, sophomore, 37-9, third), Evan Fuellhart (195, senior, 36-9, third), Tommy Fluharty (170, junior, 32-12, fourth) and Zander Huffman (220, junior, 30-10, fourth).

Nitro: The Wildcats’ five state qualifiers include one Region 4 champion, 132- pound senior Braxton Smith, who brings a 46-3 record to Huntington.

Nitro’s other qualifiers are Scott Worstell (220, junior, 33-9, second), Brogan Chambers (120, freshman, 12-7, third), Braxton Leyda (138, senior, 28-13, third) and Sameer Clayton (126, sophomore, 9-16, fourth).

Buffalo: The lone state qualifier for the Bison is 285-pound senior Daylan Riley (37-11), who finished as the runner-up in Region 4.

Schedule

The tournament starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with opening-round matches in all 14 weight classes in both classifications.

The second session begins Friday at 11:30 a.m. with quarterfinals and first- and second-round consolation bracket matches.

Wrestlers return Friday night at 7:30 for semifinals and third-round consolation matches.

Saturday’s early session starts at 10:30 a.m. with semifinal consolation matches, followed by finals matches for third and fifth place.

The last session, starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, will be the championship bouts.

Nick Scala is HD Media’s regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.