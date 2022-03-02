Fifty-six Kanawha Valley wrestlers begin their quests for championships when the three-day state tournament begins Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, with St. Albans holding out the best hopes for multiple individual state champions.
The Red Dragons — ranked No. 7 in Class AAA by wvmat.com’s coaches poll — might not challenge for a team championship, but they’ll send nine wrestlers to the 75th annual tournament, including five carrying regional titles with them.
In Class AA-A, Herbert Hoover will have the largest contingent from the Kanawha Valley with 11 qualifiers headed to Huntington, including three regional champions.
Here’s a breakdown of the state qualifiers from the Kanawha Valley, listing name, weight class, school year, 2021-22 record and regional finish:
Class AAA
St. Albans: The five Red Dragons who won Region 3 titles, all underclassmen, are: Matthew Mcafee (126 pounds, sophomore, 40-1), Moses Eads (132, sophomore, 42-1), Colton Spradling (145, junior, 44-8), Elijah Edge (182, junior, 43-7) and Jerron Allen (220, junior, 41-10).
Other state qualifiers from St. Albans are Sam Giordana (120, sophomore, 38-13, second in regional), Will James (152, junior, 41-9, second), Braxton Huffman (138, senior, 21-22, third) and Caitlyn Ash (106, junior, 22-15, fourth).
Riverside: The Warriors qualified eight wrestlers for the state tournament, led by Region 3 champions Kaleb Ramirez (138, senior, 24-8) and Zach Holstion (170, senior, 38-2).
Other qualifiers for Riverside are Josh Sergent (113, junior, 31-12, second), David Pomeroy (132, junior, 31-12, second), Josh Slack (126, senior, 25-12, third), Joseph Cook (145, senior, 24-10, third), Michael Hamilton (152, senior, 24-15, third) and Matt Holderby (195, senior, 27-21, fourth).
Hurricane: The Redskins are sending five wrestlers who qualified out of Region 4: Lucas Talley (138, junior, 34-7, second), Kameron Phillips (160, junior, 15-2, second), Josh Beck (113, senior, 36-12, third), Jacob Ellis (195, junior, 34-10, third) and Haiden Beach (145, junior, 17-28, fourth).
George Washington: The Patriots’ four qualifiers include three Region 3 runners-up: Ben McComas (106, freshman, 38-6), Saige Walls (138, sophomore, 38-5) and Seth Anderson (105, senior, 29-4). Mattie Pauley (120, freshman, 8-16) also qualified with a fourth-place regional finish.
South Charleston: Three Black Eagles qualified with fourth-place finishes in Region 3: Johunn Amburgey (182, freshman, 4-16), Jai-Ernest Keys (220, junior, 21-8) and Nijil Amburgey (285, senior, 12-7).
Class AA-A
Herbert Hoover: The Huskies, ranked No. 8 in the division by wvmat.com, are sending three Region 3 champions: Andrew Rollyson (152, junior, 34-11), Wyatt Baldwin (160, senior, 32-8), and Mason Atkinson (285, senior, 41-4).
The rest of Hoover’s qualifiers are Jonathan Pauley (113, senior, 28-15, second), Dylan Corbin (120, senior, 33-7, second), Joseph White (132, sophomore, 14-7, second), Austin Derringer (195, junior, 25-17, second), Jonathan Cottrell (126, sophomore, 21-23, third), Noah Franklin (138, freshman, 16-2, third), Orion Taylor (106, freshman, 25-13, fourth) and Tyler Spencer (220, senior, 20-13, fourth).
Sissonville: The Indians, ranked No. 7 in AA-A, don’t have a lot of quantity, but they’re deep on quality, with all three of their state qualifiers hoping to land on the medals stand Saturday night.
JoJo High (106, junior, 22-8) and Tate Britton (195, senior, 24-4) come in with Region 4 championships under their belts, and Hunter Burdette (170, senior, 27-10) finished as runner-up at the regional.
Winfield: Seven Generals advanced out of Region 4, led by 182-pound junior Logan Howell, whose 39-3 record includes a Region 4 title.
Also qualifying for Winfield are Gavin Legg (160, senior, 36-10, second), Jacob Schilling (113, junior, 33-8, third), Noah Mace (132, sophomore, 37-9, third), Evan Fuellhart (195, senior, 36-9, third), Tommy Fluharty (170, junior, 32-12, fourth) and Zander Huffman (220, junior, 30-10, fourth).
Nitro: The Wildcats’ five state qualifiers include one Region 4 champion, 132- pound senior Braxton Smith, who brings a 46-3 record to Huntington.
Nitro’s other qualifiers are Scott Worstell (220, junior, 33-9, second), Brogan Chambers (120, freshman, 12-7, third), Braxton Leyda (138, senior, 28-13, third) and Sameer Clayton (126, sophomore, 9-16, fourth).
Buffalo: The lone state qualifier for the Bison is 285-pound senior Daylan Riley (37-11), who finished as the runner-up in Region 4.
Schedule
The tournament starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with opening-round matches in all 14 weight classes in both classifications.
The second session begins Friday at 11:30 a.m. with quarterfinals and first- and second-round consolation bracket matches.
Wrestlers return Friday night at 7:30 for semifinals and third-round consolation matches.
Saturday’s early session starts at 10:30 a.m. with semifinal consolation matches, followed by finals matches for third and fifth place.
The last session, starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, will be the championship bouts.