St. Albans may not have won the team title in Saturday’s Class AAA Region 3 wrestling tournament at Riverside High, but nine Red Dragons qualified for the state tournament.
The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for the state tournament, scheduled for March 3-5 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Woodrow Wilson won the Region 3 championship, scoring 208.5 points, and St. Albans was the runner-up (178.5).
“I’m pretty happy with the effort,” St. Albans coach Daren Gilfilen said. “We had seven guys in the finals. We knew coming into this weekend we had three significant injuries. We knew it would be tough. Woodrow always shows up with a good lineup. It was a good fought match for everybody.”
St. Albans qualifiers included seven finalists and five regional champions. Matthew Mcafee was the winner in the 126-pound class with a pin over Princeton’s Trace Hatfield and Moses Eads pinned his way to the 132-pound class championship with pins over Riverside’s David Pomeroy and Oak Hill’s Hayden Keffer.
In the 145-pound class, SA’s Colton Spradling defeated Princeton’s Conner Padgett 12-0 to win the title. Elijah Edge topped Woodrow Wilson’s Hinkley Carter 23-6 at 182 pounds and Jerron Allen won the 220-pound title after pinning Oak Hill’s Gabriel Truman.
“All of them are just solid,” Gilfilen said. “Every time one of them is in the finals I’m pretty confident they’re going to come out.”
Also qualifying for St. Albans were Caitlyn Ash, who placed fourth in the 106-pound class, Sam Giordano (second, 120), Braxton Huffman (third, 138) and Will James (second, 152).
Host Riverside also qualified nine for the state tournament. Of those qualifiers, the Warriors had four finalists and two regional champions. Kaleb Ramirez pinned George Washington’s Saige Walls for the 138-pound title and Zach Holsion pinned Princeton’s Carter Meachum for the 170-pound title.
Riverside’s other state qualifiers were Josh Sargent (second, 113 pounds), Josh Slack (third, 126), Pomeroy (second, 132), Joseph Cook (third, 145), Michael Hamilton (third, 152), Sam Sheets (third, 160) and Matthew Holderby (fourth, 195).
George Washington qualified four wrestlers for the state tournament and had three finalists. Ben McComas was the runner-up in the 106-pound class, Mattie Pauley placed fourth at 120 pounds, Walls placed second at 138 and Seth Anderson was second in the 195-pound class.
Three South Charleston wrestlers qualified for the state tournament: Nijil Amburgey (fourth. 285). Jai’Ernest Keys (fourth, 220) and Jortunn Amburgey (fourth, 182).
In the rest of the team standings, Riverside placed third with 153.5 points, Oak Hill was fourth (116), Princeton was fifth (98), Greenbrier East was sixth (97), George Washington was seventh (91) and South Charleston was eighth (46).