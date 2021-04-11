St. Albans took the team title and had three individual champions in the Class AAA Region 3 wrestling tournament Saturday at Riverside High School.
The Red Dragons, ranked No. 3 in AAA, qualified 10 wrestlers for the state tournament, scheduled for April 19-22 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
St. Albans finished on top of the team standings in the eight-team regional, totaling 186.5 points. Oak Hill was second with 151.5, followed by Riverside (151), Woodrow Wilson (137), George Washington (120), Greenbrier East (120), Princeton (99) and South Charleston (8).
Winning regional titles for St. Albans were freshmen Mac Payne (106 pounds) and Matt McAfee (126) and sophomore Elijah Edge (182). Edge heads to the state tournament with a perfect 18-0 record.
Riverside and George Washington each had two regional champions. Junior Joshua Slack (113 pounds) and sophomore Blake Lyons (132) stood atop the podium for Riverside, while GW’s winners were freshman Saige Walls (120) and senior Brace Mullett (285).
The top four finishers in the regional advance to the state tournament.
Other St. Albans grapplers heading to Huntington next week are Sam Giordano (113, third place), Moses Eads (120, second), Colton Spradling (138, second), Will James (145, second), Chris Fernatt (160, third), Jarron Allen (195, second) and Ty Roy (220, second).
Also qualifying for Riverside are Wyatt Chestnut (106, third), Josh Sergent (120, third), David Pomeroy (126, second, Kaleb Ramirez (138, third), Christian Holcomb (145, fourth), Michael Hamilton (152, fourth), Zach Holstion (160, second) and Dalton Devault (170, fourth).
Also qualifying for GW were Ethan Spencer (126, fourth), Thomas Hartley (132, second), Seth Anderson (170, second), Daly Mullett (195, fourth) and Zach Johnson (220, third).
Class AAA, Region 4
No surprise here: Six-time defending state champion Parkersburg South scored 295 points and crowned 10 regional champions. Huntington was a distant second with 181 points.
The Kanawha Valley’s lone entrant in the region, Hurricane, finished in fifth place and will have eight state tournament qualifiers: Cody Chapman (106, second place), Lucas Talley (126, third), Nicholas Cruickshank (132, third), Isaac Tucker (138, fourth), Kameron Phillips (145, third), Griffin Porter (152, fourth), Ty Chapman (160, second) and Gage Bailey (170, fourth).
Class AA-A Region 3
Herbert Hoover crowned four regional champions and qualified 13 wrestlers for the state tournament while finishing second to Independence in the team standings.
Capturing regional championships for the Huskies were sophomore Dylan Corbin (120 pounds), junior Wyatt Baldwin (145), senior Zach Paxton (195) and Mason Atkinson (220).
Hoover’s other qualifiers were second-place finishers Jonathan Pauley (106), Ethan Dye (113), Tyler Heel (126) and Andrew Rollyson (145); third-place finishers Randy Hughart (160), Zackarie Bailey (182) and Christian Hall (285); and fourth-place finishers Joseph White (132) and Tyler Grindstaff (170).
Class AA-A, Region 4
Point Pleasant ran away with the team title, crowning 12 champions on the way to 344 points.
Winfield finished a distant second with 174 points while Nitro placed fourth with 124, Sissonville was sixth with 106, Buffalo placed 12th with 38.5 and Poca was 13th with 31.
Poca had the Kanawha Valley’s lone individual champion in senior Dillon Taylor, the 195-pound winner.
Winfield’s nine state qualifiers were Jacob Schilling (106, fourth place), Billy Smith (120, second), Nicco Petrozelli (126, third), Dyson Bowers (138, third), Kaleb Kuhl (170, third), Logan Howell (182, third), Evan Fuelhart (195, fourth), Nathaniel Ridenhour (220, third) and Zander Huffman (285, second).
Nitro had seven state qualifiers: Sameer Clanton (120, fourth), Braxton Leyda (126, second), Braxton Smith (132, second), Alex Cavendish (145, fourth), Jay Fazzolari (160, third), Luke Hughes (170, second) and Scott Worstell (220, second).
Sissonville’s four state qualifiers were regional runners-up Jojo High (106), Austin High (113) and Tate Britton (195) and fourth-place finisher Hunter Burdette (182).
Buffalo had two state qualifiers: Ben Short (113, fourth) and Daylon Riley (285, third).