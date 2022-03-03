HUNTINGTON -- Herbert Hoover’s Orion Taylor admitted to being a bit on edge prior to his first match against Gavin Boland of Elkins at 106 pounds in the 75th West Virginia state high school wrestling tournament Thursday at Mountain Health Arena.
Taylor, a freshman, was in the big show for the first time and came in as the No. 4 placer from Class AA-A Region 3 while Boland was the Region 2 champion.
Taylor needed a bit of time to get over the jitters. He did give up some points early, but hit a move and flipped Boland down on the mat and scored a pin at 2:56. Long is 26-13 and set for a Friday morning quarterfinal against Slaton Petitt from Cameron. Boland is 29-3 and ranked No. 2 in his weight class.
“I knew who he was,” Taylor said. “I was pretty scared. Anxiety. I didn’t want to lose. He got two on me, I got up, flipped him down and got the pin. I’m dumbfounded.”
Taylor admits he needs the same mindset Friday morning.
“I felt in in my gut things might go my way,” Taylor said. “I’ve got to regroup now and try hard again tomorrow.”
At 132 pounds in Class AAA, Nitro's Moses Eads has something to make up for. At the WSAZ Invitational about a month ago here, Eads walked off the mat during a quarterfinal match. Thursday night, Eads needed just 18 seconds to pin Brodie Kennedy from Buckhannon-Upshur.
That sets him up for a Friday quarterfinal against Ryan Martin from Parkersburg South. Eads was competing against Martin in the WSAZ when he left the mat.
“Nerves got me,” said Eads, who is 43-1. “I was winning. I felt weak, shaky. Things were not working. Needless to say, I’m motivated for this one.”
In team standings, Wheeling Park from Region 1 came in as the Class AAA favorite. The Patriots are expected to get tests from University, Spring Mills and Parkersburg South, which has won the last seven state titles.
In Class AA-A, Point Pleasant is an overwhelming favorite to win the team title for the fourth straight year. In the Region 4 tournament, the Big Blacks had nine champs and 14 qualifiers overall. Justin Bartee at 145 and Derek Raike at 160 are trying for a fourth state crown.
Wrestling resumes at 11:30 a.m. Friday with quarterfinals and consolation matches. The semifinal round is Friday night at 7:30.
On Saturday, consolation matches start at 10:30 a.m. and continue through place matches. The championship round starts at 6 p.m.
All former state champs and inductees into the West Virginia chapter of the Wrestling National Hall of Fame are asked to meet at 5:30 to join in the parade of champions.