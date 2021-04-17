For those left standing by the time Monday’s Class AAA state wrestling tournament starts, it will bring with it one last tournament and an overwhelming sense of relief.
Adjustments have continued to be made to the bracket, with wrestlers — and, in Bridgeport’s case, whole teams — being forced to drop out due to COVID-19 and contact tracing.
But one wrestler’s loss is another’s gain, and that’s the case for Riverside junior Mathew Holderby, who suddenly found himself into the 195-pound bracket after Hedgesville’s Gabriel Tost was forced to pull out. Holderby’s addition means that all 11 Riverside wrestlers are into the state tournament field, giving the Warriors the most entries of any Kanawha Valley team.
“We’re pretty happy, getting everybody in,” Riverside coach Mark Scites said. “We had a few matches [at regionals] that we were a little disappointed in, but we’ll take it.”
This year’s state tournament has been broken up with Class AAA set to go on Monday and Tuesday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington and Class AA-A slated to go Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a change from past years, when both classes were being held simultaneously and the tournament ran Thursday through Saturday.
While the change was brought about due to COVID-19 concerns and protocols, area coaches are largely in favor of it.
“I like it cut down to two days because on the first day of the state tournament you really only wrestle one match anyway,” St. Albans coach Darren Gilfilen said.
“I like the two-day format,” Hurricane coach Duane Talley concurred. “That’s how I grew up wrestling, there’s no need for a third day.”
Both Gilfilen’s Red Dragons and Talley’s Redskins are also in fairly good shape entering Monday.
St. Albans advanced 10 grapplers through the Region 3 field, winning the regional title on the way. Elijah Edge remains the Kanawha Valley’s lone top-seeded wrestler in wvmat.com’s power rankings, checking in atop the 182-pound division with an 18-0 record.
“We were pretty happy having 10 go through,” Gilfilen said. “We’re a young team. We had eight in the finals and won three, but to come out with any champions in regionals is pretty good.”
Edge, a sophomore, finished second in the state tournament a year ago and the Red Dragons are getting some big-time performances out of some of their freshmen, including Matthew McAfee, who has soared to second in the 126-pound division. The Red Dragons are ranked third as a team.
Gilfilen said a top-five finish is a reasonable expectation heading into Monday, but that a few of his grapplers — including McAfee and Edge — have real chances at individual titles. He added that Edge’s experience from last year should be invaluable this time around.
“I think that’s real good for Elijah,” Gilfilen said. “For him to do it last year ... he’s just a grinder, he just keeps grinding at practice. Elijah has always got that mindset that he should. He just shows up, works and does what he’s supposed to.”
While the Red Dragons and Warriors finished first and third, respectively, in Region 3, Hurricane was busy trying to survive in the rugged Region 4 field that features four teams ranked in the top 10 (No. 1 Parkersburg South, No. 7 Huntington, No. 8 Cabell Midland and the No. 9 Redskins). Despite the strong competition, Hurricane pushed eight wrestlers through to the state tournament, and those that did get there should be battle-tested.
“Certainly, if I was in another region I wouldn’t want to face another second, third or fourth seed coming out of Region 4,” Talley said. “We’ve lost to upper-echelon teams this year — Parkersburg South and Wheeling Park — but we had a good dual-meet season. Now we’re going to see how much of a tournament team we are.”
Now with 11 wrestlers qualified, Riverside may be in prime shape to turn in a nice tournament performance as well. Receiving votes in the team poll, a year after tying for fourth in the team standings at the state tournament, the Warriors may be peaking at the right time.
It’s also an experienced group with nine of the team’s qualified grapplers having appeared in the state tournament last year.
“The know exactly what to expect,” Scites said.
He pointed particularly to juniors Josh Slack (113), Kaleb Ramirez (138) and Zach Holstion (160) as wrestlers carrying high expectations into Monday.
“I count on the juniors that placed last year,” Scites said. “If they wrestle good they can get to the finals, and then anything goes.”