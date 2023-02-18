Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Prep wrestling.jpg

BECKLEY — Things are going exactly the way Matt Osborne thought they would.

Woodrow Wilson had eight finalists and scored 198.5 points to repeat as Class AAA Region 3 champion Saturday afternoon on its home floor.