BECKLEY — Things are going exactly the way Matt Osborne thought they would.
Woodrow Wilson had eight finalists and scored 198.5 points to repeat as Class AAA Region 3 champion Saturday afternoon on its home floor.
Garrett Johnson (106 pounds), Tyler Roark (120), Troy Harris (138), Ethan Osborne (157) and Jay Jones (175) all won individual titles for the Flying Eagles, who won their second straight regional after having not won one in 33 years. Also like last season, they will send 12 wrestlers to the state tournament.
“I felt like when I took the job (in 2019) that we should be winning the region,” said Osborne, who also repeated as Region 3 Coach of the Year. “We have good athletes here and we should be competing just like this.”
St. Albans was runner-up for the second consecutive season with 155 points and will send nine wrestlers to Huntington in two weeks.
Matthew McAfee, the 132-pound champion, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the lower weights. He improved his record to 46-2.
“I was pretty happy with it,” Red Dragons head coach Daren Gilfilen said. “We dropped one or two matches we probably should have won. That’s why we come. The kids have worked pretty hard this season and it’s always good to get to this point.”
The Red Dragons’ Moses Eades put together a gutsy performance in the 144-pound title match against David Pomeroy of Riverside. Eades was ahead 5-0 when he he screamed out in pain with a left knee injury with 1:22 left in the first period.
He was able to continue and won by 10-0 major decision.
Also winning a championship for the Red Dragons was Elijah Edge at 165.
Rounding out the team standings were Greenbrier East (third, 147), George Washington and Riverside (tied for fourth, 122), Oak Hill (sixth, 80), Capital (seventh, 33), Princeton (eighth, 28) and South Charleston (ninth, 14).
Oak Hill’s Gabe Truman, the 215-pound champion, was the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights. He survived a tough match with Jerron Allen of St. Albans for a 6-3 decision.
Other individual champions were Ben McComas (113, GW), Josh Sargent (120, Riverside), Blake Lyons (150, Riverside), Carter Meacham (190, Princeton) and Calvin Roberts (285, Greenbrier East).
The state tournament is set for March 2-4 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.