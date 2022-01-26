HUNTINGTON — After a one-year scale-down, the annual WSAZ Invitational wrestling tournament is back Friday and Saturday at Mountain Health Arena.
The tournament, with high school and middle school divisions, has grown into the largest wrestling tournament in the country.
There are 1,309 high school entries for this event, according to director Bill Archer, the most in tournament history.
A year ago, due to the Coronavirus and all the protocols, the tournament got switched to a two-day event in March at Huntington High. Seven weight classes were contested each day. Parkersburg South won. Middle schools competed a weekend later at HHS with a reduced field and format. Ripley won by 11/2 points over Milton.
This time the entry list features the usual area schools from West Virginia an Ohio (no Ohio teams were present last year). Then there’s the list of true visitors. There’s Staunton River, Monet, Virginia.; Skyline, Front Royal, Virginia; Christiansburg, Virginia; and Roselle Park, New Jersey.
Recently, Staunton River won the Big Blue Invitational at Christiansburg, ending Christiansburg’s six-year run as tournament champs.
“The people, the programs, we’re anxious to get wrestling,” Huntington High coach Rob Archer said.
“We’re slowly peaking,” Cabell Midland coach Louden Goodpaster said. “The WSAZ helps develop the kids. We’ve taken everybody around.”
Goodpaster had taken girls on his team to two girls-only events. Then there’s varsity-junior varsity action.
“They don’t realize how much this helps,” Goodpaster said. “The WSAZ … I love it. It’s nice because teams come to us.”
Mountain Health Arena is also the site for the annual West Virginia state high school wrestling championships. For the WSAZ Invitational, all the competition is compressed into two days. For the state tournament, it’s three days.
One wrestler looking forward to the event is Cabell Midland’s Nick Giampolo. He posted an 8-0 decision over Quran Misner in the annual dual between the Cabell County rivals held Monday night at Lucas-Archer Gymnasium. Misner came in ranked No. 1 in the state at 182 pounds. That outcome was part of a late charge that helped the Knights win 40-32.
“Like any other tournament, come out guns blazing,” Giampolo said. “You see all different styles wrestling. We believe in our coaches to get us ready. It’s a shorter ride, too. All the time I’ve dedicated to this. Stay humble.”
The seeding meeting for the two divisions was held Sunday. Of the area entries, reigning West Virginia Class AA-A champion Point Pleasant has three top seeds. Christiansburg has three and defending West Virginia Class AAA champ Parkersburg South has two. The top seeds for the 14 weights are:
103, Dillon Perdue, Independence
113, Noah Ninninger, Staunton River.
120, Conner Blessing, Point Pleasant
126, Gunner Andrick, Point Pleasant
132, Moses Eads, St. Albans
138, Hunter Salomon, Skyline
145, Luke Robbie, Christiansburg
152, Derek Raike, Point Pleasant
160, Dakota Hagedorn, University
170, Robert Shockey, Parkersburg South
182, Gage Wright, Parkersburg South
195, Parker Bentley, Musselman
220, Parker Ferrell, Christiansburg
285, Aiden Lacoma, Christiansburg